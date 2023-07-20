The world in brief: 2 dead, 26 wounded in Kenyan protests

2 dead, 26 wounded in Kenyan protests

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Police in Kenya opened fire amid opposition-organized protests on Wednesday against the rising cost of living, and health workers and witnesses said at least two people were shot dead and 26 others wounded.

The opposition had called for three days of nationwide protests aimed at forcing the president to repeal a finance law imposing new taxes. President William Ruto had vowed that no protests would take place, saying he would take opposition leader Raila Odinga "head-on."

In the western city of Kisumu, an Odinga stronghold, the chief executive officer of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital confirmed the deaths. "We have two bodies recorded at the mortuary with gunshot wounds, and 14 other people are admitted with gunshot wounds," hospital CEO George Rae said.

The Associated Press witnessed one man shot in the shoulder and two others shot in the leg in the Mathare area of Kenya's capital, Nairobi. Four protesters were injured in Mathare, according to a police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

In the city of Nakuru, Nakuru Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent James Waweru confirmed that four people came in with gunshot wounds, two of them shot in the abdomen, one in the chest and another one in the leg. A fifth person had been cut and wounded.

Egyptian president pardons 2 activists

CAIRO -- Egypt's president pardoned two prominent rights activists Wednesday, including one with ties to Italy who was sentenced this week, the country's state-run news agency reported.

Among an unspecified number of people pardoned Wednesday by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was rights activist Patrick George Zaki, who was a post-graduate student in Italy and who was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday over an opinion article he wrote in 2019, the MENA news agency said.

Zaki's case has echoed in Italy, where many were reminded after the sentencing this week of the tragic fate of Italian student Giulio Regeni who was abducted and killed in Cairo in 2016. The Italian government had repeatedly called for Zaki's release since his arrest in 2020.

Also pardoned was Mohammed el-Baker, a rights lawyer, who was arrested in September 2019, the agency reported. El-Baker was sentenced to four years in prison late in 2021 over charges of disseminating false news, misuse of social media and joining a terrorist group. El-Baker was arrested when he attended the questioning by prosecutors of another jailed activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah.

The report said the two were among a group pardoned on Wednesday but did not elaborate who else was included. Prisoners who are pardoned in Egypt usually walk free within days.

Gunman kills 2 at New Zealand work site

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- A gunman killed two people at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women's World Cup tournament. The shooter was also dead, and authorities said a police officer and four civilians were injured.

The shooting happened near hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams have been staying. Police said the male officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition and had stabilized. The others had injuries ranging from moderate to critical, but it wasn't immediately clear how they were injured.

New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned.

"Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland," Hipkins said. "The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned."

Hipkins said the shooter was armed with a pump-action shotgun. Police arrived one minute after the first emergency call and ran into harm's way to save lives, he said.

Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel said the man began shooting at the site on lower Queen Street at about 7:20 a.m.

Algerian bus, truck collision kills 34

Thirty-four people were killed and 12 injured when a bus and pickup truck collided on a highway in southern Algeria on Wednesday, prompting a huge fire, the Algerian Civil Protection service said.

The collision, which occurred around 4 a.m. in Tamanrasset province in the Sahara Desert, resulted in both vehicles being engulfed in flames, according to the civil protection service. All passengers were caught in the blaze, it said in a statement. The cause of the crash was being investigated.

Images posted online showed emergency workers carrying victims in body bags and the charred remains of the bus and truck, which were entangled with each other. The driver's side of the truck was crushed by the impact.

The collision came about two weeks after another bus accident left eight people dead and 17 injured in Bordj Bou Arréridj in northern Algeria.

More than 300 people died across Algeria in over 11,000 traffic accidents between May 1 and July 11 alone, the official APS news agency reported earlier this month.





Protesters throw rocks at police during clashes next to a cloud of teargas in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



Protesters throw rocks at police during clashes next to a cloud of teargas in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



Riot policemen fires teargas during clashes with protesters in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



Riot policemen walk past a burning barricade during clashes with protesters in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



Riot policemen walk back during clashes with protesters in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



Protesters stand on the road during clashes in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



Protesters throw rocks at police during clashes in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



A riot policeman reloads a teargas grenade launcher during clashes with protesters in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

