Lawmakers question Arkansas Public Service Commission’s request for chief of staff position





Several state lawmakers on Wednesday questioned the Arkansas Public Service Commission's request for a new chief of staff position with a salary range of $86,887 to $125,986 a year.

The Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee decided to hold the Public Service Commission's request until Friday's Legislative Council meeting, at the request of a subcommittee co-chair, Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville.

The subcommittee's other co-chair, Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, said it would help if Public Service Commissioner Justin Tate or somebody else could answer the subcommittee's questions about the request for the chief of staff position.

Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, asked whether the commission has a person in mind to hire for the chief of staff post.

In response, Michael Marchand, executive director of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, said, "That, I don't know."

"I know they have written the description. I know it hasn't been posted," he said.

Among other things, the subcommittee on Wednesday recommended the Legislative Council on Friday approve the Department of Corrections' request for a chief fiscal officer position with a salary range of $108,110 to $147,200 a year and an applied researcher position with a salary range of $77,862 to $112,899 a year, and the Department of Insurance's request for two assistant deputy commissioner of finance positions with a salary range of $86,887 to $125,986 a year.

Arkansas Public Service Commission Chairman Doyle Webb said in a letter dated June 12 to the state's personnel director, Kay Barnhill, that the commission's chief of staff would serve as the primary liaison through direct contact with reporters, fielding all media inquiries, serving as the agency's spokesperson for print and television and managing timely responses to media-related requests under the Freedom of Information Act.

The position will manage external communications for the agency related to news releases, and develop strategies for the development and dissemination of information regarding agency services and activities, said Webb, who is a former chairman of the state Republican Party, a former state senator and a former chief of staff to the late Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller.

He said responding to media inquiries is currently the responsibility of the general staff executive director.

The commission has both a general staff and a smaller commission staff, Berry noted.

Webb said the chief of staff post also will serve as a key resource for legislative issues as they arise.

"Keeping abreast of the myriad of legislative activities is a growing responsibility given the introduction of renewable resources and the pace of technological advancements," he wrote in his letter to Barnhill.

Barnhill said in a letter to the subcommittee the overall cost of the new post to the Public Service Commission would be $112,874, as the commission is giving up a position at the same grade. The commission's vacant director of pipeline safety post will remain frozen and will be eliminated during the biennial budget process, she said.

In response to questions from state Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, Marchand said the chief administrative law judge at the commission currently serves as the commission's chief of staff, "so I think the idea is to separate those two, and this new role will cover all media-related inquiries, legislative and whenever we have to be here [before state lawmakers]."

Rice said that he supports the request for the new chief of staff, but that he has received several reports from people, who have contacted the commission for some period of time, that they have been told "it's the Legislature's fault, call them."

If this person has anything to do with the public or the media, he asked Marchand to relay that information back to the commission's staff.

Marchand said he would like the commission's chief of staff post to handle human resources decisions or help with human resources issues because the commission doesn't currently have a human resources director, so the commission's managers handle these issues.

Rep. John Eubanks, R-Paris, questioned how the commission's request for a chief of staff position works in conjunction with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' "hiring freeze" that requires the approval of the governor's office to fill most vacant positions in the executive branch.

Marchand said he doesn't believe the commission is subject to that gubernatorial directive.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, questioned what Marchand would be doing as the commission's executive director if the chief of staff post assumes some of Marchand's current responsibilities dealing with the news media and monitoring legislative issues.

In response, Marchand said, "My daily duties running the agency."

Chesterfield said, "So you are going to bring in somebody for $112,000 to take care of part of this."

"Please tell me what the rest of your daily duties will be," she said.

Marchand said, "We currently have dockets in front of the commission that we have to file testimony for ... rate cases, anything or everything that has to do with getting approval from our agency, and so I oversee that as far as editing the testimony and actually having it submitted."

"Anything that is human resources-related, I handle, hiring and firing," he said.

Chesterfield asked Marchand what his salary is. Marchand replied that his salary is about $124,000 a year.

She said, "So this person will come in and make $112,000, and you are making $124,00 while you are currently doing all of this stuff, and you will be doing less stuff.

"Is your salary going to come down?"

Marchand said his salary won't be cut.

Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, said he questions using the chief of staff title for this post but he doesn't necessarily question the need for the position.

"To me, the job you are describing is almost like a media or a PR position," he said.

Marchand said he would envision the chief of staff also would generally coordinate about 25 employees at the commission.

"I don't know what else you would call it because the duties are going to be so diverse, so it would be a complex position," he said.

In other action, the personnel subcommittee approved:

The Department of Corrections' request to create a chief fiscal officer position with a salary range of $108,110 to $147,200 a year and an applied researcher position with a salary range of $77,862 to $112,899 a year.

Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri wrote in a letter to Barnhill he has identified a variety of necessary changes to assist the department in carrying out its duties based on the sweeping changes brought about by the Protect Arkansas Act, and he has identified these two key positions that he needs as soon as possible to assist in implementation of the law.

He said he is requesting the restoration of the title of chief fiscal officer with a total cost of about $140,000, including salary and benefit costs, and a new title of applied researcher because of the Protect Arkansas Act's requirement to have a doctoral-level employee to rigorously evaluate educational, training and rehabilitative programs, with a total cost of about $96,000, including salary and benefit costs.

Chad Brown, who started working for the department Monday, will become the department's chief fiscal officer, according to department officials. He previously served as an aide to then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Brown currently is in a deputy director position, with a salary of $129,259.31 a year, and if the Legislative Council approves the new position his salary will increase to $142,185.24 a year, department spokeswoman Dina Tyler said afterward.

The Department of Insurance's request to create two assistant deputy commissioner of finance posts with a salary range of $86,887 to $125,986 a year and an insurance program manager with a salary range of $56,039 to $81,257 a year in exchange for surrendering a mail services assistant position, a fiscal support analyst position and a finance authority specialist position.

The cost of the positions will be about $282,700, Barnhill said in a letter to the personnel subcommittee.

Obtaining and filling the listed positions is critical to meeting required statutory deadlines and complying with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners accreditation standards, Department of Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald wrote in a letter to Barnhill. The insurance program manager is needed to oversee the department's new cyber response program, he wrote. The Department of Insurance is part of the Department of Commerce.

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System board of trustees' request to pay system executive director Mark White an annual salary of $183,697, which exceeds the maximum-authorized salary of $181,500 a year for the position.

System Deputy Director Rod Graves wrote in a letter dated July 6 to Barnhill that the system's board of trustees has approved a salary increase of 10% for White from his former salary of $166,999 at the state Department of Human Services, and that's in line with the normal promotion process for the state of Arkansas. That would increase White's salary to $183,697 a year, he wrote. At the start of this month, White started work at the system at a starting salary of $181,500 a year.





Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, speaks Wednesday during the Uniform Personnel Classification and Compensation Plan Subcommittee meeting at the state Capitol. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





