Leaders call city to prayer to counter violence





Pastors, city officials, police officers and firefighters came together Wednesday at Pine Bluff's Central Park to fight violent crime through prayer.

The city has seen an uptick in shootings that have killed four people age 17 or younger from July 11-16. Two 17-year-olds have been arrested in separate homicides and could be charged as adults.

Roosevelt Brown, pastor of Family Church Pine Bluff at 23rd Avenue and Poplar Street, called on his fellow faith leaders and others for the hourlong prayer rally, which drew about 40 people. Some of the pastors who attended are also either elected officials or city employees.

"What's happening today is concerned citizens, churches, pastors and community leaders coming together, so it's not an organization that's doing this," Brown said. "I'm blessed to see them, even though the mayor and I -- that's why I say I partner with the city -- she got on the horn and made it known it's happening, if they were free from their duties to be here. Surprised not so much, but blessed to see everyone here."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington delivered a forceful prayer within the first 10 minutes of the rally and called out the devil "hiding in camouflage." She recalled a 111-day period from last September through January when Pine Bluff did not have a homicide.

"We know that was the result of our faithfulness, Lord," Washington said. "I think we just rested or laid it to the side for far too long. ... We ask you to forgive us, Lord. Put us back on the wall. Help us to stay on the wall and be guided by you to do what you call us to do. There's one thing we know for sure, Lord Jesus, and that is Pine Bluff is a city destined for glory."

Of the 14 homicides in Pine Bluff this year, nine have claimed the lives of people 18 or younger. Pine Bluff had gone 32 days without a killing until the recent spate of violence began July 11.

Mack Milner, pastor of The Refuge on Windham Road, was demonstrative in encouraging the prayer group to stomp on the enemy with authority from Jesus, per Luke 10:19: "Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you." Milner illustrated his point by stomping on an aluminum can and telling the gatherers to be willing to bruise their heels and rise up against evil.

"We have to come together in unity, and we have to begin to open our mouths," Milner said. "God says, in his Word, death or life is in our tongue. And, so, we've got to do more than pray. We've got to begin to open our mouths and speak -- we're not speaking to God. We pray when we're speaking to God, but God has given us the authority and the power to open our mouths and speak, and that is spiritual warfare. It's not against flesh and blood, but it's of the Spirit. If we begin to speak death to the stuff, then it shall die off."

Milner also serves on the Watson Chapel School District board, which has changed this year how it opens its meetings by offering prayer and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

"We believe God has a plan for this city, and we're going to give Him the glory for it," Milner said. "We're going to give him the praise for it, and this city will be turned upside down, and it's going to take all of us -- the schools, the city and our leaders all coming together in unity in speaking and opening our mouths."

Errol James is a missionary from St. Ann, Jamaica, visiting Apostle Saint Mary Harris of the House of Bread Deliverance Church. James told worshipers that the recent homicides are acts of spiritual warfare, which he said are being seen around the world.

"Once you can work with the youths in the community, you identify the problem and get them back in school," he said. "Teach them a skill. Teach them what to do in order to be successful. Poverty, sometimes, pushes these youths into gangs, and what we have to do is identify the needs of our community, work with the them and try to get them work and going back to school. That's what we're doing in Jamaica."

Greg Smith pastors City of Love Church on 17th Avenue, not far from Central Park. He challenged those who attended not to remain comfortable within the walls of their home, but instead to combat the problem of violence outside.

"You just have to create opportunity for dialogue, especially with our young people," Smith said. "We're churches. We're in every community. It's called evangelism. Just walk your neighborhood. If you see them playing, play with them. If you see them walking by, greet them. Let them know you're in the neighborhood. Knock on doors from time-to-time. ... Just be present and show them the love of God so they can experience it. If they don't know it, how can they experience it?"

Yolanda Pitts, pastor of Turning Point International Outreach Ministries, argued that Pine Bluff is reaping the results of "bad seeds" sown in the city, and she urged others to reach out to the young people of today.

"With God, all things are possible. That's how I turned my life around," said Pitts, a youth center manager who survived physical, mental and sexual abuse as a youth. "I have been working in this city with youth and their families for over 30 years. I tell them my testimony, and they see where I came from. I started a business over 35 years ago with two tables and four plastic chairs in an 8-by-10 room. And, now, I own over 5,500 square feet."

Roosevelt Brown, pastor of Family Church Pine Bluff, locks arms with Jamaican missionary Errol James during a prayer rally at Central Park. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Alfred Carroll, center, a Jefferson County justice of the peace and local minister, draws other worshipers in a tight huddle. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Pastor Mack Milner of The Refuge church in Pine Bluff delivers a message within a prayer circle at a rally against recent violence plaguing the city at Central Park on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington delivers a prayer as Pine Bluff Police Chief Shauwn Howell and Family Church Pine Bluff First Lady Betty Brown listen. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Pastor Yolanda Pitts of Turning Point International Outreach Ministries prays with about 40 others, including Pine Bluff Ward 4 councilman Steven Mays Sr. (second from left) and former Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. (third from left) (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)











