Would he condemn?

Mr. Richard Sanders, you're clearly a very unhappy person. You pretty much condemn every facet of our lives in the U.S. and use quite a number of wonderful adjectives to throw everyone under "your bus." I have to imagine that you consider yourself a Christian. Do you think Jesus would condemn all the folks you condemn? I seem to remember that he embraces shunned people, people who were "different," people who are aberrant to you.

Maybe when he comes back he'll look at your attitudes and shun you? Maybe that would open your mind and eyes just a little bit!

BILL CREECY

Hot Springs

Taxpayer resources

I have a major problem/issue with Metroplan's proposal to spend up to about $255 million on bicycle trails in central Arkansas. Where does that body get $255 million? To whom are they accountable? How can we as taxpayers stop this nonsense? Our country is $32 trillion in debt. Social Security and Medicare are underfunded.

Who thought this was a valid use of taxpayer resources?

PHILLIP McNEILL

Maumelle

Looks like Germany

What's next, "I had an abortion" tattooed on woman's foreheads? That Tim Griffin opposes an HHS rules change that would protect women's health information from being turned over to state attorneys general's offices is horrifying!

Arkansas is beginning to look a lot like pre-World War II Germany. Our state government is banning books, trying to make it harder to get issues on the ballot so our wishes are known, sanitizing (read whitewashing) the history taught to our kids, encouraging tax dollars for homeschooling and religious schools, vilifying a segment of Arkansans and denying them medical treatment, and denigrating Arkansans for being Democrats or "radical leftists."

Question: What are we sane, freedom-loving, compassionate people of Arkansas going to do about this before it's too late? We must vote these zealots out.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock

Fair, simple solution

A simple solution to student loan forgiveness is that doctors, lawyers, and other highly paid professionals that want their loans forgiven repay people they expect to foot the bill by providing free services to the 87 percent that didn't. It's only fair.

JEFF COOK

Springdale