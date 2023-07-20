Lockett looks for 3rd term on city council

Fourth Ward Council Member Bruce Lockett, a Democrat, announced plans to seek a third term on the Pine Bluff City Council in the 2024 March Democratic primary.

Ward 4 encompasses the University Park Neighborhood, the Lake Saracen area, the Dollarway area, and a portion of the Westside area, according to a news release.

Lockett said that he is proud of the accomplishments of the city council during his tenure, namely the following:

$500,000 commitment to the Group Violence Initiative.

$2,000,000 commitment to Delta Rhythm and Bayous Entertainment District.

$1,313,531 commitment to the North University Drive Sewer Extension.

Salary increases given to public safety members and city employees.

Lockett believes that Pine Bluff has a lot of potential.

"Our citizens are creative and resourceful," Lockett said. "I would like to be reelected to show the people of Pine Bluff what can be achieved when we work together. We must build on our resources and assets, such as UAPB, SEARK, JRMC, the Arkansas River, great parks and our businesses."

Some of Lockett's top priorities on the city council will be to work to assist in improving city infrastructure, streets and city buildings. Lockett is committed to helping local businesses using an underutilized city loan program, which combines resources from the City of Pine Bluff and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to the news release.

Lockett also believes crime prevention and youth programming are crucial to improving Pine Bluff. Lockett supports the newly created Group Violence Initiative.

Lockett will also advocate for creating coalitions and partnerships designed to strengthen the efforts of city departments.

"I am committed to Pine Bluff and the constituents of Ward 4. Above all, I will represent the citizens' interests vigilantly and urgently. Together we can do great things," Lockett said.

Lockett serves on the following city council committees: Development and Planning (Chairman), Public Works and Administration.

He is a juvenile probation officer with the Sixth Division Circuit Court. In this position, which he has held for almost two years, he is responsible for conducting juvenile needs assessments; providing individual, family or group counseling to ensure compliance with court orders; and providing lead direction to assigned staff.

Lockett's board affiliations include being the board president of the Family Community Development Corp. and board president of the Twentieth Century Club, both in Pine Bluff. He is also a member of the Delta Sigma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

His former public service includes serving as board president of Pine Bluff Citizens Boys and Girls Club, board member of Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean and Beautiful Commission, and co-chair of the Arkansas Citizens First Congress.

Lockett is a 1994 University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in history. He is a 1983 Dollarway High School graduate. Lockett and his wife, Sonya Bell Lockett, have one son, Shamon, and one grandchild.