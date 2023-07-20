Man linked to deadly Greene County arson arrested in Tennessee

Tennessee authorities have arrested a former Paragould resident who, the Greene County sheriff says, committed insurance fraud by having a house burned down, killing his stepson in the process.

Jeff Carter, now of Lewisburg, Tenn., was arrested "recently," a Facebook post from Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder states. The post adds that Carter was awaiting extradition Thursday on felony charges of arson and insurance fraud, as well as a misdemeanor negligent homicide count.

The investigation began after a report of a house explosion at around 8:26 p.m. June 14, 2019, according to the text of a probable cause affidavit included in the sheriff's Facebook post. The house was located at 7293 Arkansas 141 North, a rural area about 10 miles northwest of Paragould and about 25 miles directly north of Jonesboro.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames when Greene County deputies arrived, and a witness at the scene said that Michael Blake Campbell was inside and likely dead. Campbell’s body was located in the house, and the cause of death was determined to be smoke and soot inhalation, the post says.

Deputies contacted Carter because his real estate business had a "for sale" sign in the yard, according to the sheriff's post. Carter told deputies that the house was vacant and that he was renovating it after buying it about a month prior, the post says. He also told deputies that about a week before the fire, he had noticed someone had stripped all the copper wiring from the residence, the post says.

The witness who called 911 and was treated for burns from the fire told police that he worked for Carter and had been at the house with Campbell, the post says. Deputies reported that the witness smelled of gasoline during questioning.

According to the Facebook post, investigators identified a $50 charge at a gas station on Campbell’s bank records the day of the fire, and experts at the state Crime Laboratory identified gasoline residue on a half-pint jar found at the scene.

The witness later told deputies that Carter sent him and Campbell to burn down the house after Carter discovered that the copper wiring had been stripped from the house, because the wiring would cost too much to replace, the post says. There was reportedly no electricity connected at the house at the time of the fire.

A text message from Campbell to the witness on the afternoon before the fire stated, “We gotta go take care of some stuff for jeff,” the post says. The role of the witness in the fire is not specified in the post.

Carter bought the house on April 6, 2019, for $25,000, and the insurance policy on the house had a limit of $80,000, the post says. Carter submitted a claim after the explosion, but the insurance company denied it after he refused to be examined under oath, the post says.

Additionally, the post says Campbell’s wife told investigators that about a call from Carter to his stepson on the night of the fire. Campbell's wife said Campbell told her that Carter had offered him a few thousand dollars from the insurance payout if he would get rid of the house.