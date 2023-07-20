Meth-ring defendant changes plea, takes 10-year sentence

A North Little Rock man indicted in 2021 as part of a methamphetamine distribution ring appeared in court Wednesday attempting to fire his attorney and withdraw his guilty plea -- but then reversed course and accepted a 10-year prison sentence.

Prince Lance Strong, 38, pleaded guilty in February, but in May he petitioned the court to discharge his attorney, Mark Alan Jesse of Little Rock, and he filed a motion in July to withdraw his plea.

In a handwritten motion submitted to the court, Strong accused Jesse of failing to file motions he was asked to file and of being unresponsive to phone calls and letters. Strong said he signed a plea agreement at Jesse's urging but later, after learning what evidence the government had against him, he changed his mind. In his motion to withdraw his plea, Strong said the government alleged that certain wiretap recordings of him were evidence of methamphetamine dealing, but he was really talking about marijuana.

"It's my understanding that you wanted to fire Mr. Jesse as your lawyer," U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. said, addressing Strong as he opened the hearing. "Then, you two had a conversation and Mr. Jesse filed this motion to set aside your plea. Does that resolve your issues ... or do you still think you and Mr. Jesse are at odds?"

"I still think we're at odds," Strong said.

At that, Moody asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner to leave the courtroom to allow Jesse and Strong to discuss matters that would fall under attorney-client privilege with him. During the 45-minute closed-door hearing, Strong could occasionally be heard raising his voice, although his words were unintelligible behind the massive wooden door to the courtroom.

As Moody reopened the hearing, it appeared he was on the verge of continuing the matter to a later date when Strong suddenly spoke up.

"Are we going to have to come back to court again?" he asked the judge.

"I'm not sure I understand your question," Moody replied.

"Okay," Strong said, "what I'm basically saying is can we go ahead on with the sentencing?"

"If you've changed your mind you want to continue with Mr. Jesse and you don't want to withdraw your plea we can go forward," Moody said. "But we just spent 30 minutes with me telling you we need an answer from you and you said yes, you want to discharge Mr. Jesse and yes, you want to withdraw your plea. Are you changing your mind at this point?"

"Yes sir," Strong said, a defeated look on his face. "I just want it to be over with."

"Is it your position that as of right now you are satisfied with Mr. Jesse and you have no problem going forward with him?" Moody asked. "Why did you change your mind?"

"I just want it to get it over with," Strong repeated.

"That's not a good enough reason," Moody said. "I need some reason to understand why, in the matter of two or three minutes you've changed your mind about Mr. Jesse."

Moody said Strong's statements at his plea hearing were in conflict with what he said at the start of Wednesday's hearing -- and that left him not knowing what to believe.

"Now, when it gets down to it and we're actually going to consider allowing you to withdraw your plea you've changed your mind," he said. "Which is fine. You can do that but I need to know a basis so the record's clear that you are in fact okay with Mr. Jesse."

"He filed the motion and he got me here so I don't have any problem with Mr. Jesse," Strong then said. "He did what I asked him to do."

After ascertaining that Strong was asking to move forward, Moody asked why he had decided to withdraw the motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

"Because, that new revelation about a witness," he said, likely a reference to information divulged during the sealed hearing.

"So you think in fact the government could prove that you are guilty of conspiracy to possess meth, is that correct?" Moody asked. "And you are withdrawing your motion to withdraw your plea because you are in fact guilty as charged, is that correct?"

After Strong assented to both points, Moody began the sentencing hearing.

Moody outlined his sentencing options, saying that under federal sentencing statutes, Strong was subject to a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for the offense and a maximum of life. He said that Strong's prior criminal history gave him a criminal history score of seven, placing him in Category IV of the federal sentencing guidelines, which recommended a sentencing range of 100 to 125 months in prison. Noting the 10-year minimum sentence required by statute, Moody said that narrowed the recommended guideline range to 120 months -- 10 years.

"Sometimes it's hard to represent a defendant because they're all scared, they're all confused, they don't understand the rules of procedure, the rules of evidence," Jesse said to the judge. "That sometimes leads to conflict between lawyer and client, but not conflict in the legal sense, but conflict because they don't like what they're facing, the punishment range, the minimum and maximum penalties or what have you."

Jesse said much of Strong's conduct was consistent with drug addiction, saying he had been in and out of rehab attempting to address his addiction, and asked for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

"The U.S. requests the minimum," Gardner concurred.

In addition to the 10-year prison sentence, Moody ordered Strong to serve five years on supervised release after he leaves prison.

Strong is one of 10 people indicted in a North Little Rock-based methamphetamine distribution ring that was broken up in late 2021. To date, eight of his co-defendants have entered guilty pleas in the case and charges were dismissed against one.