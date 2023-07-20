Minner leaving Sanders’ office for regulatory administrator position with Department of Finance

Trent Minner, an aide to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is leaving the governor's office to accept a position at the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, according to a news release Wednesday.

Minner, 30, has worked as a deputy legislative director for Sanders after she took office in early January. He will move to the Department of Finance as the regulatory administrator to help oversee four key agencies: the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, the Racing Commission, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Tobacco Control Division.

His first day with the Department of Finance will be July 31, according to the release.

"It was the honor of a lifetime to serve Governor Sanders as Deputy Legislative Director in the opening months of her administration," Minner said in a statement. "I was humbled to be part of the team that helped get Arkansas LEARNS, the Safer, Stronger Arkansas legislative package, and historic tax cuts across the finish line -- along with so many other reforms for the people of Arkansas. I'm looking forward to continuing my service with the great team at DFA in this new, exciting role."

Minner previously worked as an assistant attorney general, briefly stepping down in 2020 to run U.S. Congressman French Hill's reelection campaign. Minner is a graduate of John Brown University in Siloam Springs and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen School of Law.

"DFA's Regulatory Division oversees more than 11,700 active permits throughout Arkansas," Larry Walther, secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration, said in the news release. "As an attorney with comprehensive experience in compliance and a detailed understanding of the day to day operation of this division, I am proud to have Trent lead this multifaceted DFA team."

Prior to working for Sanders, Minner, a Republican from Conway, ran for the Arkansas House of Representatives, losing a razor-tight race to Democratic incumbent Steve Magie. The race for one of Conway's House seats was the closest election in Arkansas for a statehouse seat in 2022, coming down to a recount and overseas military ballots.

Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the Department of Finance, said the department has not set a salary for Minner yet, but his position's pay grade ranges from $120,543 to $157,100.