Nashville officials scramble to prepare for Husqvarna factory closure





Husqvarna, the Swedish outdoor power tool manufacturer, will close its Nashville factory over the course of the next 18 months, eliminating as many as 700 jobs in a blow to the small town's economy.

Civic leaders have been at work coming up with ways to contain the damage since the Monday announcement, trying to find new employers for the to-be-vacated 20-acre production and storage facilities. Educational and business entities have promised efforts to train affected workers for other jobs.

"The Arkansas Department of Commerce is committed to working with Husqvarna and community leaders to minimize the effects of this unfortunate decision to discontinue operations in Nashville," departmental Secretary Hugh McDonald said in a statement.

"The Department of Commerce, including the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, will be mobilizing to assist workers who are affected and offering resources and job training to get them back in the workforce. Nashville, Ark., has all the components companies are looking for: available real estate, an experienced workforce, and a favorable business climate. We recognize the significant impact this decision will have on the lives of these employees and their families and helping them will be our top priority."

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., said he was attuned to the situation from Washington.

"I was disappointed to hear the news that the Husqvarna plant in Nashville will be closing," he said in a statement. "My staff and I are aware of the impact this will have on the area, and how difficult this will be for those Arkansans affected by the closures. I'll continue to monitor the situation and do all I can to support the Nashville community during this transition."

The Husqvarna Group, based in Stockholm, is conducting a company-wide shift toward a lower carbon footprint, away from the production of gasoline-powered consumer equipment and instead focusing on robotics, electrification, watering and professional solutions.

Husqvarna's Nashville factory makes lawn mowers, gardening tools and chain saws. Operations are being consolidated at Husqvarna's Orangeburg, S.C., facility and overseas, chiefly in São Carlos, Brazil.

News of the closure was first reported Tuesday by Arkansas Business and by the Texarkana Gazette.

Corporate spokesman Fredrik Henriksson said the Nashville production site will be discontinued throughout 2024 as the group "continues to fast-track necessary capability shifts and at the same time increase the organizational efficiency, simplify structures and reduce costs."

"This has been a difficult decision, and Husqvarna will provide transition options for employees and job placement support services," Henriksson said

The company's sales were up 7% in the second quarter.

The Nashville plant opened in the late-1970s, then a part of Beaird-Poulan, which moved to southwest Arkansas from Shreveport. (The Swedish home appliance manufacturer Electrolux bought that brand in 1984 and spun it off under Husqvarna in 2006.)

Husqvarna once operated manufacturing and storage facilities in nearby De Queen that closed in the 2010s; the Nashville facility has employees who commute to work from beyond Howard County.

It is unclear what effect the Husqvarna closure will have on associated manufacturers in Nashville. A Mission Plastics Arkansas representative declined to comment on the company's plans. Jan-Eze Plating did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Tyson Foods processing plant in Nashville represents a job option in the town of 4,100-plus people.

State Rep. Danny Watson,R-Hope, Nashville Mayor Larry Dunaway, Howard County Judge Brent Pinkerton and Husqvarna's local general manager met Tuesday with state officials in Little Rock.

"We're going to be all working really closely with the Department of Commerce and the [Arkansas] Economic Development [Commission], trying to get it occupied again, to try to make this loss as minimal as possible," Watson said. "There's a lot of work; there's a lot of possibilities out there."

Watson said the state organizations have had to deal with small towns losing their economic engines before, with ahead-of-the-curve officials game-planning options months ahead of the facility's closure.

Beyond finding a new employer, Watson said he anticipates discussions of state aid for Nashville in the days ahead.

Tim Pinkerton, executive director of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce (and a distant relative of the county judge), said everyone in Howard County will know someone who lost their job in the closure.

"There was a particularly heavy pall Monday and Tuesday, but the shock is kind of wearing off. Now the focus goes to what action we take. The immediate focus is on the workers being displaced, tending to their needs," he said, adding that Cossatot Community College's chancellor has already reached out promising assistance.

"Once the facility becomes vacant, we'll start to market it through a consolidated effort from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. But as long as Husqvarna's still there, that can't really happen in earnest."

The impending closure will also have an effect on Nashville's professional class. Dunaway, who became Nashville's mayor on New Year's Day, said Tyson is interested in retaining affected engineers and other skilled employees.

"We are going to work towards that," Dunaway said. "It remains to be seen what kind of businesses we'll be recruiting, because Husqvarna's not going to shut down until the end of 2024. At this point, they are going to try to retain as many employees as they can, but I am going to work with other local businesses and industries."

The mayor said the closure will have an effect on local tax revenue and, consequently, public schools, estimating a single-digit percentage loss. He noted that Husqvarna has been the beneficiary of state tax incentives over the years.

Dunaway said he is disappointed that Husqvarna is leaving and that local workers are losing their jobs and facing tough times. But he said he is not disillusioned with Husqvarna, noting the planned severance packages.

"It's just one of those things that you don't expect and you don't see coming," he said. "But we are going to get through this. Everybody's optimistic, and we are going to make our city and our county even better coming out of this."

Pinkerton echoed those sentiments.

"I'm not going to take away from what Husqvarna has contributed to this community for 40-plus years. They have pumped millions of dollars into our economy. They have provided jobs for a lot of families, which has allowed them to buy houses and send their kids to school," he said.

"We're disappointed, but we understand that in this high-tech world, they're trending out of gasoline-powered equipment and going toward battery-powered and robotic. That's why this is happening. You can understand it, but you hate it."





A map showing the location of Nashville.





