NE Oklahoma to get $2 billion theme park

Plans for a $2 billion theme park and resort in northeast Oklahoma, about 5o miles from Northwest Arkansas, were announced Wednesday.

The 1,000 acre American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be located west of Grand Lake on Route 66, according to a news release. Its first phase, a recreational vehicle park with cabins, is slated to open in the spring of 2025, with the theme park and resort expected to open sometime in 2026.

"At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination," American Heartland Chief Executive Officer Larry Wilhite said in a statement. "The state's business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma."

American Heartland is an affiliate of Branson, Mo.-based Mansion Entertainment Group, LLC., a performing arts, animation and studio brand, according to a release. The project will be privately funded according to Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of marketing and sales for American Heartland.

The planned 125-acre theme park will include rides and six "distinctly American lands" for guests to visit. Attendance projections for the theme park and resort are 4.9 million annually. A 300 room hotel is also planned as part of the development. The operation is expected to employ more than 4,000.

-- John Magsam

2 big Arkansas banks to report on earnings

Two of Arkansas' largest banks report second-quarter financial results today beginning with Home BancShares Inc. of Conway before the stock market opens.

After the market closes, Bank OZK of Little Rock is scheduled to release earnings for the quarter. The bank has scheduled a call with executive management for 1 p.m. Friday to discuss the results. The call will be available live on OZK's investor relations site: ir.ozk.com.

Home BancShares, parent company of Centennial Bank, is scheduled to hold its conference all today at 1 p.m. The live call will be available at (833)-470-1428, passcode: 094402.

Home BancShares stock rose 1.4% in Wednesday trading. Bank OZK shares rose 0.8%.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index ends at 869.89, up 13.04

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 869.89, up 13.04.

"Equities continue to grind higher with the S&P 500 Index closing higher for eight of the last nine days as risk sentiment remains strong with investors embracing a soft landing scenario," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.