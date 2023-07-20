The nation in brief: N.H. governor will not seek reelection

N.H. governor will not seek reelection

CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection to a fifth term in 2024, an unexpected move for the popular Republican that gives Democrats real hope of reclaiming the battleground state's top elected office during a presidential election year.

Sununu, who took office the same year Donald Trump entered the White House, said in an interview that the nation's toxic political climate had no impact on his decision. But he decried Trump's impact on the GOP and vowed to use his political capital to help Trump's Republican rivals in the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary over the coming weeks and months.

"They call it 'public service,' not 'public career,'" said Sununu, who has also decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate in recent months. Turning to the 2024 presidential primary, he said, "I'm gonna be an aggressive proponent of everybody else (besides Trump) and a proponent of the Republican Party. Donald Trump does not represent the Republican Party. He might be our nominee, but he doesn't represent the future. He's yesterday's news."

He told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Trump has "no chance of winning" the presidency in 2024. "He's going to drag everybody else down with him as he has year after year after year," he said.

Stanford University president to resign

SAN FRANCISCO -- The president of Stanford University said Wednesday he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in some papers he authored.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31.

The school's board of trustees in December launched a review into allegations that he engaged in fraud and other unethical conduct related to his research and papers.

A neuroscientist, Tessier-Lavigne said he "never submitted a scientific paper without firmly believing that the data were correct and accurately presented." But he said he should have been more diligent in seeking corrections.

The review assessed 12 papers that Tessier-Lavigne worked on, five of them for which he was the principal author. He said he was aware of issues with four of them but acknowledged taking "insufficient" steps to deal with the issues. He said he'll retract three of the papers and correct two.

The panel cleared him of the most serious allegations -- that a 2009 paper published in the scientific journal Nature was the subject of a fraud investigation and that fraud was found. There was no investigation and no fraud discovered, the panel ruled. The paper proposed a model of neurodegeneration, which could have great potential for Alzheimer's disease research and therapy, the panel wrote in its report.

But the panel also concluded that the paper had multiple problems, including a lack of rigor in its development, and that the research and its presentation contained "various errors and shortcomings."

Hugo Chávez adviser faces drug charges

MADRID -- A former Venezuelan spymaster close to the country's late leader Hugo Chávez was extradited to New York from Spain on Wednesday to face decade-old drug trafficking charges.

Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal will enter an innocent plea at his initial appearance today in Manhattan federal court, said his lawyer, Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma.

Nicknamed "El Pollo" (The Chicken), Carvajal advised Chávez for more than a decade. He later broke with Chávez's handpicked successor, Nicolás Maduro, and threw his support behind his U.S.-backed opponents.

He did so in dramatic fashion -- releasing a videotaped speech from an undisclosed location calling on his former cohorts in the military to rebel against their commander-in-chief a month into mass protests seeking to replace Maduro with lawmaker Juan Guaido, who the U.S. recognized as Venezuela's legitimate leader because of his role as head of the democratically elected National Assembly.

In the end, the barracks revolt never materialized, Guaido's movement faded and Maduro's grip on power has only strengthened.

N.D. official: Officer stopped 'rampage'

A man armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition, a grenade and other explosives in his car unleashed a "murderous barrage of fire" as he ambushed officers who were investigating a routine crash, killing one and wounding two before a fourth stopped him and thwarted what authorities described as plans for further mayhem, officials said Wednesday.

Mohamad Barakat, 37, shot Officers Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes from inside his car on Friday, from about 15 to 20 feet away, before they could even reach for their guns, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said at a news conference. Wallin was killed, while Dotas and Hawes remain hospitalized in critical condition. Wrigley said Barakat also shot and injured a bystander, who was trying to run away when she was hit twice.

But Officer Zach Robinson, who just happened to be nearby, "disabled" Barakat's .223 -caliber rifle with a difficult shot from his own 9 mm handgun from about 75 feet away. Wrigley said Barakat -- who was on the ground -- then picked up a handgun and waved it around. As Robinson moved closer, he ordered Barakat to drop the gun 16 times, then killed him, in a confrontation that lasted about two minutes, Wrigley said.



