NLR man pleads guilty to firearm and drug charges

A Pulaski County man arrested by North Little Rock police three times in nine months for drug trafficking and firearms violations -- including one arrest after his initial indictment by a federal grand jury -- pleaded guilty Tuesday to drug and firearm charges in federal court.

Charley James Walker, 28, of North Little Rock, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in a plea deal that could result in a 20-year prison term on the drug count and five years to life on the firearms count when he is sentenced later this year.

Cautioning Walker that "a plea of guilty is the strongest proof known to the law," U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson carefully went over his trial rights and other rights Walker would surrender by pleading guilty.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benecia Moore, outlining the factual basis of the charges, told Wilson that on two occasions -- Jan. 24, 2022, and Feb. 8, 2022 -- Walker had sold fentanyl to a confidential informant working with North Little Rock police. Moore said during the execution of a search warrant at Walker's home on N. Vine Street in North Little Rock, police found $5,528 in cash and a quantity of marijuana in his bedroom, along with an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 .223 cal./5.56 mm rifle and a Taurus 9mm pistol.

In his kitchen, she said, police located a backpack containing 14.65 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, a set of scales and a Glock .40 caliber pistol. In the laundry room, Moore said, police found a Glock 9mm pistol affixed with a drum magazine. She said police searching the home also discovered several boxes of assorted caliber ammunition, gun magazines, assorted pills, a money counter and cell phones.

"In the home at the time of the search," Moore said, "were the defendant, his girlfriend and two children."

After outlining the limited appeal rights he would retain after pleading guilty -- limited to prosecutorial misconduct, ineffective assistance of counsel, and his right to appeal an above-guideline sentence -- Wilson asked Walker how he wished to plead.

"Guilty, your Honor," Walker said.

"Is that because you are, in truth and in fact, guilty?" Wilson asked.

"Yes sir," Walker replied.

Following Walker's plea, Wilson granted a motion by Moore to dismiss the remaining counts against him. The judge ordered Walker and his attorney, Ronald Davis Jr. of Little Rock, to return to court on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. for sentencing, following completion of a pre-sentence investigation report.