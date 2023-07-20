Nonprofit network elevates interim head





Tomekia Moore has been named executive director of the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association, the organization's board announced Wednesday.

Since March, Moore has been serving as interim director of the Association, which is a hub of a network of 14 community-based private, nonprofit organizations that provide assistance to low- to moderate-income people across the state.

"Tomekia is a go-getter and has already demonstrated that she is the type of leader the State Association needs, as we continue to move forward," said Delia Anderson-Farmer, the Association board president, in a statement. "She brings a fresh perspective and recognizes the value of building partnerships which is a huge plus, not only for the State Association but also for the people and communities that our member agencies serve."

Moore joined the Association in 2022 as the professional development director. She succeeds Terry Bearden, who led the Association for 18 years.

In her new role, Moore will focus her attention on providing advocacy, technical support, and training opportunities to Community Action Agencies across Arkansas. Most recently, she worked on an effort that created a partnership between the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association and the Arkansas Head Start State Collaboration Office to benefit Arkansas children and families.

Moore became a part of the Association in Little Rock after working as the unit director of the Boys and Girls Club of McGehee, cultivating spaces for youth programs and increasing the club's partnership opportunities in Southeast Arkansas.

She also founded and managed HYPE Communities, Inc., a Pine Bluff youth development program to help with the social and emotional needs of children from underserved homes.

A Pine Bluff native, Moore has a bachelor of science degree with a professional focus in early childhood education from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She is enrolled in her final term of the master's degree program at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock.

Moore is a National Certified Results Oriented Management and Accountability Trainer and Family Development Instructor, and she is undergoing facilitation training through the Arkansas Public Administration Consortium and Certified Racial Healing Circle Facilitator training through the National Community Action Partnership.

She is a member of the Board of Directors for the Arkansas Early Childhood Education Association and is a member of the Steering Committee for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. Additional community service affiliations include memberships with the Junior League of Little Rock, the American Association of University Women, and Create Little Rock. She is also a collaborator with Excel by Eight.



