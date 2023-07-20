Northwestern hazing included multiple sports

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Hazing scandal involved multiple sports

CHICAGO -- Allegations of hazing in Northwestern's athletic programs broadened Wednesday as attorneys said male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant that coaches knew it was happening.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he and other attorneys have received disturbing details from former baseball and softball players at the university, in addition to growing complaints of abuse in the football program, which players described as widespread and devastating.

"This is a civil rights issue for me," said Crump, who said 50 former Northwestern athletes -- male and female -- have spoken to the Levin & Perconti law firm. "I think these players have the right to be respected and valued and not hazed, intimidated and retaliated."

Black football players appeared to have faced an additional layer of abuse.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the "Wildcat Way."

"The abusive culture was especially devastating for many players of color," said former Northwestern quarterback and receiver Lloyd Yates, who is Black.

Crump and Chicago-based attorney Steven Levin said they have not filed a lawsuit yet on behalf of any athletes. The attorneys represent 15 people, including Yates, and have been in touch with dozens of former athletes. Crump said the majority of those are football players.

The Evanston, Illinois-based private school fired baseball coach Jim Foster amid allegations of misconduct last week, three days after Fitzgerald was dismissed.

