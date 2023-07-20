SOCCER

Arsenal routs MLS All-Stars

Newly acquired midfield star Declan Rice came on as a second-half substitute and helped Arsenal finish off a 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday night in Washington. Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all scored -- and those weren't the only highlights for the many red-clad Arsenal supporters in the crowd at Audi Field. Rice moved from West Ham to the Gunners for a British-record transfer fee last weekend, reported to be $138 million. The crowd roared when he came in just over an hour into the match, and cheered again when he possessed the ball.

GOLF

Castren/Tan lead team event

Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan shot a 6-under 64 in alternate-shot play Wednesday to take the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich., the LPGA Tour's lone team event. Castren, from Finland, and Tan, from Malaysia, birdied the final two holes and four of the last six at Midland Country Club. They had a bogey-free round. Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso were a stroke back at 65 with the teams of Celine Borge-Polly Mack and Paula Reto-Amelia Lewis. Former University of Arkansas players Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi teamed for a score of 2-under 68.

BASEBALL

A's trade pitcher Fujinami

The Oakland Athletics traded right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas on Wednesday. Fujinami joined the A's during the offseason, signing a $3.25 million, one-year contract in January. The 29-year-old Japanese star is 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA over 34 appearances with seven starts.

FOOTBALL

Steelers, LB reach deal

Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next five seasons. The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday, a week before the Steelers reported to training camp. The 25-year-old Highsmith was in the final year of his rookie contract, and this will extend it through 2027. A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Highsmith has played in 49 career games, starting 38. He has 179 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 22 1/2 sacks, 41 quarterback hits, 6 forced fumbles, 2 passes defensed and an interception.

Browns release DT Winfrey

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday after police opened an investigation into him being involved in an armed robbery. The team made the swift move just days before training camp is scheduled to begin, ending Winfrey's troubled tenure with the Browns, who selected him in the fourth round last year from Oklahoma. Cleveland police spokesman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said its law department processed a report on Winfrey, who is listed as a "suspect in an aggravated robbery incident." According to the police report, an unidentified woman said an agitated Winfrey threatened to hit her and a female companion during an argument outside a downtown Cleveland hotel on Tuesday.