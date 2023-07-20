Officers arrest 3 teens in slayings

Pine Bluff police announced arrests of juveniles in two of four killings of youths 17 and younger, all of which occurred in the past eight days.

Omarius Moore, 17, was arrested "several days ago" on suspicion of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old July 11 on South Orlando Street. A district court judge, however, found probable cause to hold Moore on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter said bail was set at $750,000 secured for Moore, whom prosecutors seek to charge as an adult. Had there been probable cause to hold Moore on suspicion of capital murder, prosecutors would have recommended no bail, Hunter said.

The victim was found lying with gunshot wounds near the edge of the road in front of 2833 S. Orlando St., according to police. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital about an hour later.

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with capital murder in Saturday's killing of a 16-year-old boy.

A district judge found probable cause to hold Morgan Leon without bail in juvenile detention. Leon, who also could be formally charged as an adult, is connected to a shooting in the area of 3600 E. Lake Drive early Saturday that claimed the boy's life.

The boy was found about 50 feet to the east of East Lake Drive shortly after 4 a.m. and had sustained a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pistol was found lying on the road near the 3600 block.

Another male shooting victim was found on the next street east of East Lake. Police determined he was shot on East Lake and said he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Archillias Glover, 20, is accused of conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, violating the Machine Gun Act, in the shooting. Bail was set at $150,000 for Glover.

Arrests have not yet been made for a double drive-by homicide in the area of 17th Avenue and Hazel Street at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and an 18-year-old male was taken to the local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition as of Sunday evening, according to police. Both were found lying in the front yard of a residence at 2303 W. 17th Ave.

A 14-year-old girl was found shot inside the house. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the victims due to their age. Police Chief Denise Richardson said Monday a common motive to the shootings has been established, but declined to make further comments, citing an ongoing investigation.