Online bill pay system used by Central Arkansas Water down for maintenance

A payment processor used by Central Arkansas Water to receive one-time online bill payments from customers is down.

A notice on Central Arkansas Water's website says the billing system Paymentus is temporarily down for maintenance.

"We apologize for this inconvenience," the post says. "Customers can pay their bill by contacting customer service at 501-372-5161, [utilizing] one of the 22 quick-pay locations across Central Arkansas, or by visiting myaccount.carkw.com. Customers will not be charged late fees and water will not be shut off because of overdue bills while the system is down."

Central Arkansas Water spokesman Douglas Shackelford said in an email Wednesday that Paymentus disabled the billing system Friday to install another layer of security to the payment portal. "Paymentus is testing the update now, and customers could begin making payments again as early as [Thursday]," he wrote.











