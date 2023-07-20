100 years ago

July 20, 1923

CONWAY -- The jury in the suit of Mrs. M. D. Stebbins of Conway against Dr. B. E. Farmer of Clarksville for $20,000 damages, sought in Faulkner Circuit Court as a result of an automobile collision near Menefee, May 3, awarded Mrs. Stebbins $10,500. The plaintiff contended that at the time of the accident, Dr. Farmer and a companion in a Buick roadster were traveling at an excessive rate of speed and that the collision was due to his negligence. Mrs. Stebbins was injured and the car badly damaged by the collision. Dr. Farmer denied that it was his car that struck the one occupied by Mrs. Stebbins.

50 years ago

July 20, 1973

FORT SMITH -- The city of Fort Smith appealed Wednesday to the Arkansas Supreme Court a Sebastian Circuit Court decision that awarded $97,157.60 in back pay to 87 Fort Smith firemen. Circuit Judge Paul Wolfe, sitting without a jury, awarded the judgement to the fireman for 1971, 1972 and 1973. The issue was the method of reimbursing firemen for the 13 holidays they receive each year under state law. The city had been requiring the firemen to take an additional two weeks vacation to compensate for the holidays. The firemen maintained that under state law they were entitled to 13 days of holiday pay in addition to pay for 52 weeks work. Judge Wolfe agreed.

25 years ago

July 20, 1998

Restaurateur Lin Lawhon, who has worked his griddle in the city for 40 years, will close his downtown diner this afternoon and possibly end his culinary career. Lawhon, 68, is closing his last remaining eatery -- Lin's Restaurant at East Capitol Avenue and Cumberland Street -- to make way for a new bus terminal."This place will be packed full," he said Saturday as a few of his regular customers in the small restaurant munched on cheeseburgers and drank coffee. Lawhon, who has operated a restaurant at the site for 10 years, joked that he seemed to be forced to move every 10 years. He lost his coffee shop at the old Greyhound bus station in downtown Little Rock, where he cooked for a decade, in 1987 and joked that "every 10 years I get to vacate."

10 years ago

July 20, 2013

SEARCY -- More than 90 cats and dogs were removed from a White County home Friday morning, according to the Humane Society of the United States. The Arkansas State Police and the Humane Society, as well as other local and national organizations, teamed up to take the animals from the Searcy property and to a temporary emergency shelter, according to a Humane Society news release. The state police served a search warrant and found some of the animals confined to a trailer and others outside without shade, said Leili Khalessi, a spokesman for RedRover, an organization that helped with the rescue. The animals didn't have access to clean water or food, she said. And many of the animals were living in feces and filth and in urgent need of veterinary attention, the news release said. The animals weren't part of a breeding operation, Khalessi said.