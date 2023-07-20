Sections
Raising a barre for everyone

Ozark Ballet Theater works to establish home studio by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Katie Stasse trains dancers at Ozark Ballet Theater in the Vaganova method which places an emphasis on using the full body to express movement in ballet. Stasse is artistic director of ballet theater with her husband, David Saunders. The couple raising money to establish a home studio. (Courtesy Photo/David Saunders)

David Saunders and Katie Stasse, the founders of Ozark Ballet Theater, have spent the last three years dancing with students in studios all...

Print Headline: Raising a barre for everyone

