Redfield man arrested, accused of threatening Jefferson County assessor’s employee

A Redfield man was arrested early Thursday, less than 24 hours after, deputies said, he threatened to shoot anyone from the Jefferson County assessor’s Real Estate Office “who set foot on his property.”

An office employee reported the phone interaction to the sheriff’s office, according to a news release from sheriff’s Maj. Gary McClain.

The employee told authorities that on Wednesday, Patrick Bryan Clark, 50, of Redfield engaged in aggressive behavior and used racial epithets during a call regarding an increase in property taxes.

“During the verbal assault on the employee, Clark continued his offensive language, referring to him as a ‘Pine Bluff N-word’ and threatening to go to the Jefferson County Circuit Courthouse,” McClain wrote. “The employee promptly terminated the call. In adherence to courthouse security protocols, all offices within the courthouse were immediately alerted to the incident, and additional sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the courthouse.”

Sheriff’s investigators, led by Capt. Yohance Brunson, began a search for Clark, which led to his residence in Redfield. At about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, after surveillance of Clark’s residence, investigators reported locating Clark as he left his residence in a white Ford truck registered to him.

Clark was identified as the driver during a traffic stop, then he was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division. Clark reportedly waived his Miranda rights in writing.

Clark was booked into the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening (threatening physical injury).

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats of violence and offensive behavior very seriously, and we are committed to upholding the safety and security of our community,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. “Acts of terroristic threatening and racially motivated misconduct will not be tolerated, and we will pursue legal action against any individual engaging in such behavior.”

Woods added: “We also commend the employee of the Jefferson County Assessor’s Real Estate Office for handling the situation appropriately and promptly reporting the incident.”

Jefferson County residents have received reappraisal letters this month, as state law requires county assessors to reappraise all market value real estate at least once every five years from the previous assessment. The most recent reappraisal was done in 2018.