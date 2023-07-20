Reliever shines in debut; Texas runs streak to six

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Alex Speas struck out his first three batters in his big league debut for the Texas Rangers, getting two outs with his first one when All-Star catcher Jonah Heim threw out a runner trying to steal second base.

That relief from Speas, a second-round draft pick in 2016, came before Heim's big three-run home run in the eighth inning as the AL West leaders stretched their winning streak to six games with a 5-1 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Texas Manager Bruce Bochy was looking for a soft landing spot for the debut of the 25-year-old Speas, who last year was coaching youth baseball. It didn't quite work out that way, but the reliever looked quite comfortable anyway.

Speas had been through Tommy John surgery, the birth of his daughter and the covid-shortened 2020 season without any games to play before stepping away from the pros.

"Being honest, fighting mental health sometimes is not the easiest thing to do. There's some long nights, there's some long days, and it's a hard fight to get through it all," he said. "But glad we made it here. And I thank the organization for having trust in me and giving me the opportunity to come back and do this."

The Rays, who host Baltimore in a four-game series starting today, had 10 hits. But they got their only run on Jose Siri's 19th home run with one out in the ninth.

Speas took over with one out in the seventh, which ended with pinch-hitter Wander Franco striking out on the same pitch that Manuel Margot was thrown out trying to steal. Speas then pitched a perfect eighth with two more strikeouts -- of leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz, who dropped to the ground after one of the fastballs, and Randy Arozarena, who didn't appear comfortable in the batter's box.

"I can't say enough about what he did. That kid really showed great poise, really handled the situation so well," Bochy said.

ANGELS 7, YANKEES 3 Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo hit two-run home runs as Los Angeles defeated New York.

ATHLETICS 6, RED SOX 5 JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and Oakland beat Boston.

TIGERS 3, ROYALS 2 Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) allowed 2 runs and 4 hits over 7 dominant innings and Detroit defeated Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 5, PHILLIES 3 William Contreras hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee beat Philadelphia.

CARDINALS 6, MARLINS 4 Nolan Gorman hit a three-run home run and had four RBI to help St. Louis beat Mami.

CUBS 8, NATIONALS 3 Nico Hoerner capped Chicago's five-run eighth inning with his first career grand slam, helping the Cubs beat Washington.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, BRAVES 3 Ryne Nelson (6-5) allowed only three hits in seven innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in a victory over Atlanta.

REDS 3, GIANTS 2 Will Benson hit a three-run home run, and Cincinnati snapped San Francisco's seven-game win streak.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 4, ROCKIES 1 Brandon Bielak (5-5) pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, helping Houston split the two-game series with Colorado.

METS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Justin Verlander (4-5) pitched eight innings as New York beat Chicago.

ORIOLES 8, DODGERS 5 Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs and Baltimore beat Los Angeles.

PADRES 2, BLUE JAYS 0 Manny Machado drove in the only runs of the game with a two-run single and San Diego beat Toronto.

PIRATES 7, GUARDIANS 5 Ji Man Choi and Jared Triolo hit two-run singles in a five-run seventh inning helped by an overturned call, and Pittsburgh defeated Cleveland.





