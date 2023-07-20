Richard ‘Bigo’ Barnett to report to prison on Aug. 1

Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette has been ordered to self report to prison on Aug. 1 to begin serving his 4.5-year sentence in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, according to a motion filed Thursday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

The filing doesn't specify the prison to which Barnett has been assigned.

In the motion, Jonathan Gross, Barnett's attorney, asked the court to grant permission to his probation officer in Arkansas to remove Barnett’s ankle bracelet prior to his surrender date.

A request made with the District of Columbia Probation Office was denied, according to the filing.

Barnett has been wearing an ankle monitor for over two years while he was under home detention, wrote Gross.

The probation office is responsible for the cost of the ankle monitor if it is not removed, according to the filing.

"Based on prior experience, the best way to ensure that the United States Probation Office does not incur the cost of the ankle monitor is to arrange for the monitor to be removed before Defendant’s self-surrender," wrote Gross.

The probation officer in Arkansas doesn't believe Barnett would be a flight risk if his ankle monitor is removed, according to the motion.

In January, a federal court jury in Washington, D.C., found Barnett guilty on all eight charges filed against him — four felonies and four misdemeanors — in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Barnett faced enhanced charges for taking a dangerous weapon — a stun gun — into the Capitol. While there, Barnett posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

The jury also found Barnett guilty of interfering with a police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

On May 24, Barnett was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. Gross said Barnett will be given credit for four months he served in the District of Columbia jail in 2021.

Barnett has appealed his conviction to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and requested a public defender to represent him there.



