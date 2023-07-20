FOOTBALL

3 Bears earn preseason All-American honors

The University of Central Arkansas had three players named to the HERO Sports FCS preseason All-America team Wednesday.

The three selections were defensive end David Walker of Stuttgart, safety TaMuarion Wilson of Bryant and a punt returner Jarrod Barnes of Cabot.

Walker was a finalist last season for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the national FCS defensive player of the year. He led the Bears and the ASUN in tackles for loss and sacks while earning six postseason All-America honors.

Wilson is a two-time all-conference selection who led the Bears in tackles the past two seasons and topped the ASUN tackles chart last season.

Barnes led the ASUN in punt returns and was third in the nation while earning All-America honors in 2022. He was also UCA's leading receiver with 40 receptions for 708 yards.

—Democrat-Gazette Press Services

ATHLETICS

Rogers Hall inductees set

The board of directors for the Rogers Mountaineers Athletic Hall of Fame announced the 2023 class of inductees on Wednesday. This class includes five individuals and one state championship team.

The inductees include the 2007 golf team (Hunter Mobley, Slade Hames, Matt Keller, West Loveland, Jes Sanders and Coach Marcus Alexander), Corbin Cauldwell (football, basketball and baseball), Alyvia Rogers Munos (soccer, track and field and cross country), Ken Necessary (track and field and football), Haley Sanders (golf) and Lewis Wray (football, track and field and basketball).

The induction ceremony will be held at the Rogers High School Mountie Arena at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

—Paul Boyd