Sanders appoints lobbyist, former AG chief of staff as special Arkansas Supreme Court justice to oversee LEARNS Act appeal

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Cory Cox, a lobbyist and former chief of staff to former Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, as a special justice who will serve on the state Supreme Court to oversee the appeal of the LEARNS Act.

Cox will temporarily take the place of Justice Cody Hiland, who recused himself from reviewing the appeal over the LEARNS Act, Sanders' key education reform law. Under Amendment 80 to the Arkansas Constitution, if a Supreme Court justice is temporarily unable to serve or is disqualified, the governor has 30 days to appoint a special justice to temporarily serve in their place.

The appointment comes after Supreme Court Justice John Dan Kemp wrote a letter to Sanders asking her to appoint a special justice to fill Hiland's spot on the court.

Cox is a registered lobbyist for CareSource, a health care company that helps provide coverage under PASSE, a state Medicaid program for those with behavior and developmental health issues. According to financial disclosure statements, Cox reported spending $51,915 from Jan. 1 to April 30 this year, the most of any lobbyist.

Cox's reported expenses include $50,000, on behalf of CareSource to the Republican Party of Arkansas for Sanders' Jan. 10 inaugural ball at the Statehouse Convention Center. Cox also worked as a legislative liaison and attorney for former state land commissioner John Thurston and served as deputy chief counsel for Gov. Mike Huckabee, who is Sanders' father.

Sanders appointed Hiland to the court July 3 to replace the late justice Robin Wynne, and Hiland recused himself from the LEARNS Act case last week. Hiland most recently served as chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas before his appointment and worked on Sanders' gubernatorial campaign, leading the "Law Enforcement for Sarah" coalition.

Hiland also served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas from 2017 to 2020, after being appointed to the position by former President Donald J. Trump.

The LEARNS Act case concerns when the law can take effect, challenging its emergency clause, a legislative move to allow bills to take effect immediately upon passage. Without an emergency clause, laws come into effect 91 days after the legislative session officially ends.

The lawsuit, filed by a group of Phillips County residents and two public education activists, is aimed at delaying the takeover of the Marvell-Elaine School District by a charter school group. In May, the state Board of Education used the LEARNS Act to approve a contract with the Friendship Education Foundation, a nonprofit.

On June 30, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright ruled lawmakers failed to follow the state's constitution when approving the LEARNS Act's emergency clause, writing the law should not take effect until Aug. 1. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court, where the first briefs are due by July 28.

