Second man in as many days dies in Conway police custody

A 44-year-old man died in Conway police custody this week, about 26 hours after another man died while in custody, according to a Facebook post by the Conway Police Department.

Ricky Freiberg died a few minutes before 6 p.m. Tuesday after, police said, he was first unresponsive and then disoriented and combative with police.

At around 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Conway Police Department responded to a report of a man running into people’s yards and yelling, apparently at himself, the police Facebook post states. Officers discovered an unresponsive man, later identified as Freiberg, lying on the ground at the corner of South Center and Hardy streets, the post says. The address is about 2 miles west of Interstate 40 and about a quarter-mile north of Dave Ward Drive.

Police gave Freiberg a dose of Narcan while they awaited medical personnel, and Freiberg became disoriented and combative, the post states. The officers reported that they were able to get control of Freiberg and place him in handcuffs, but he died at an area hospital a few minutes before 6 p.m.

The incident followed the death of Deitric Williams Jr., 26, according to an earlier Facebook post by Conway police. Williams died at a hospital in police custody at about 4:18 p.m. Monday after fleeing on foot from officers and suffering from medical distress.

The Conway Police Department said it asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate both deaths, which the department said is standard procedure in such cases.



