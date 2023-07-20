Sheridan names two to athletics lead jobs

Sheridan School District has named Tyler Turner its next athletic director and Charlie Kinser its new coordinator of athletics.

Turner was hired in April as the Yellowjackets’ new football coach, while Kinser has worked for the district since 2014, most recently as athletics facilities manager since 2019. Both will retain their existing duties in addition to their new roles.

Turner is 75-20 as a head football coach, though he most recently served as an assistant at Sylvan Hills. He previously served as head coach and athletic director at Olive Branch High School in Mississippi. He inherited a team on a 14-game losing streak and went 12-2 in his first season.

Kinser, in addition to managing athletic facilities, has served Sheridan as a coach and teacher while also overseeing YJNation Store retail activities.

Sheridan superintendent Karla Neathery said Sheridan is excited to have Turner and Kinser in leadership roles.

“In just a short time, Coach Turner has already proven he has a dynamic personality with outstanding leadership, motivational and organizational skills,” Neathery said. “And certainly, his years of high school athletic director experience will serve our district well.

“Additionally, Coach Kinser brings a unique skill set to this new coordinator’s position, combining his years of experience in athletics with an innovative marketing background and a detail-oriented management style. Both Coach Turner and Coach Kinser are high-energy and have tremendous work-ethic, and I believe the future of Sheridan athletics is in great hands.”



