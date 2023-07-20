Summer no beach party for Jefferson

NASHVILLE, Tenn -- KJ Jefferson spent a lot of time on the beach this summer, but it wasn't for vacation purposes.

Arkansas' senior quarterback had a goal of sharpening his pocket mechanics. He spent most of time being coached by quarterback guru George Whitfield, who has helped develop former Heisman Trophy winners like Cam Newton and Johnny Manziel in the past.

"I wanted to go out there [and] perfect my craft in a changing environment," Jefferson said Wednesday at SEC football media days. "Being out there with George Whitfield ... I was able to pick his brain a little bit, see what he thinks and how he can help me perfect my craft and transform my game for this upcoming season."

Jefferson's drills consisted of dropping back in the sand, fighting against the San Diego waves and doing other mechanic-based activities on the beach to improve his pocket presence.

Last season, Jefferson finished with a 165.2 passer rating and completed a career-high 68% of his passes, making him one of most efficient quarterbacks in the SEC.

He said he wants to continue to improve in the pocket heading into 2023.

"It was fun, cold at first but it was fun," Jefferson said of his time on the beach. "Being able to just see how your body reacts in the sand and then also getting the water, it teaches you how to be balanced, which is the same thing on the field. You've got guys around you creating chaos. [It helps] just being able to stay poised, stay calm and stay locked onto the target."

With his offseason work, Jefferson has also evolved more as a leader, as well. Junior running back Raheim Sanders said Jefferson has been able to help him with the smaller areas of the playbook and answer any questions in the huddle.

He said he's also excited to see Jefferson pass more.

"I feel like he's becoming a pass-first quarterback," Sanders said. "It's not that the run game won't be there, but I feel like in the pass game we're going to be able to throw more. I feel like he gained more confidence coming back because he became a better leader day-by-day just by going to California."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was also complementary of Jefferson's offseason improvement. He said the Razorbacks have been focused on pressing forward on the "finer details" this offseason.

Under first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos, Pittman said he envisions an offense where the Razorbacks are more pass-heavy than last season. Jefferson garnered a career-high 158 carries in 2022, which was second on the team behind Sanders' 222 total rushes.

"I think he's going to fit great [with Enos]," Pittman said. "His extra study off the field has gone through the roof. I think he believes in Dan. I know Dan believes in him, as well as I do. I think it's going to be the best season he's had. Whether we run him quite as much as we have in the past, I don't know that. Maybe we throw the ball a little bit more than with him carrying it. We have to keep him healthy.

"He's one [the No. 1 quarterback] for a reason. I think he's going to be very active, but he's probably going to throw the ball a little bit more than what he has in the past."

Alongside improving his passing game, Jefferson said he wants to be a more consistent vocal leader and soak in the moments of his final season. It's one he doesn't want to take for granted.

"I'm just trying to bring a lot of guys with me," Jefferson said. "I was vocal last year and then this year, I had to be even more vocal, just being a leader and a veteran guy that then played a lot of snaps, knowing what it takes to win the SEC game. I'm just embracing the moment because a lot of kids don't get a chance to enjoy these moments."