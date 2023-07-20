Sunday office fire in Bentonville remains under investigation





BENTONVILLE -- A fire at a commercial structure Sunday morning remains under investigation, a Fire Department official said.

About 90% of the office center at 200 S.E. 22nd St. had some sort of fire, smoke or water damage, and the roof collapsed, Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston said. There were no injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:04 a.m., the first unit arrived at 5:07 a.m. and firefighters had the blaze under control by 5:50 a.m., Boydston said.

"When we arrived on scene, flames were through the roof, and that is never a good sign," Boydston said.

There building had six business occupants, he said.

The building -- about two blocks east of South Walton Boulevard -- was constructed in 2008 and contained 10,954 square feet, according to Benton County property records.

"With a structure with that much damage, it will take awhile," Boydston said of the investigation.

The Fire Department responded to the scene with two aerial trucks, two fire trucks, an ambulance, a hazmat team that did air monitoring and a rescue apparatus, Boydston said. There were 25 personnel on scene including four from the Centerton Fire Department, who provided mutual aide, Boydston said.

Holden Institute, which had a health care office in the building, hopes to be a new location in the city Friday, said Randy Jenkins, office manager. People may call (479) 367-2552 for more information.

A GoFundMe page has been set of by Lance Boroughs, the brother of owner Dorothy Whitten, after she lost her business in the fire, according to a GoFundMe news release.

She had her nail business within Quintessential Salon (Polished by Dottie), and she lost everything for her business in the fire, which is estimated to be around $10,000, Boroughs wrote on the page.

"Dottie is the first one to help those in need and spreads joy to everyone around her. She's worked so hard building her business back up after state-mandated shutdowns and all this is to help her get back into business," Boroughs said in the release.

The page has a goal of $7,000 and $2,170 has been raised as of Thursday morning.



