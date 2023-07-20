Team Arkansas shoots for $1 million

After three days' worth of live preparation, the fun now begins for Team Arkansas.

Coach Monty Patel and his team are ready to take a stab at $1 million today when they take on Ram Up in the Wichita Region during the first round of The Basketball Tournament. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan., and will be live streamed on ESPN-Plus.

The 64-team, single-elimination event is in its 10th year and will again be played at different regional sites. One team from each region will advance to the quarterfinals that will be held in Wheeling, W.Va., Dayton, Ohio, Louisville, Ky., and Wichita. The semifinal round is set to be played in Philadelphia on Aug. 2, with the winner-take-all final taking place 24 hours later at the Daskalaski Athletic Center on the campus of Drexel University.

For Team Arkansas, the tournament gives it a chance to take yet another step in what has become one of the summer's biggest showcases.

The group, which is comprised mostly of players with state ties who recently went through a three-day training camp at HoopLife Academy in Roland, has gone 4-4 in the event since the team made its debut in 2018 when it reached the second round. Team Arkansas bowed out in the first round in 2019 and didn't play in 2020 but again reached the second round in 2021. In 2022 when Patel took it to the Sweet 16 where it lost to the Gutter Cat Gang 74-67.

"I think we'll be ready to play," said Patel, who's in his third year as the team's head coach. "Training camp was cool. It was fun being around everyone, and we have a good group of dudes that want to be here. They competed at the camp, and they're going to compete when the ball is tipped [today].

"At the end of the day, that's all you can ask for."

Late and unexpected changes to the roster forced Patel and his staff to do some shuffling ahead of today's game, but that hasn't changed the overall mindset of what they want to do against a Ram Up team that's affiliated with Colorado State.

"They're good," Patel said. "They had a chance to win their first-round game last year but lost to a really good team. They're big, and they shoot it OK. So for us, we're going to have to guard really well to get past them."

Despite the roster shift, Team Arkansas won't be without talent. Former University of Arkansas players Hunter Mickelson and Sonny Weems, along with Shaun Doss, who played at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, are expected to contribute greatly. There's also a chance that a few other noteworthy players will arrive in time to help in their quest to win the $1 million prize.

Patel noted that his team is going to go out and perform no matter who's in the lineup. That mentality is what he instills as coach at eStem High School, and it's the same attitude Team Arkansas has adopted going in.

"We're going to go out and play hard, I'll tell you that," he said. "Hopefully, we can win the defensive transition points battle, which will be one of the keys to the game. We won't really have a calling card, though, because I think you really won't know early on. You kind of figure that out at halftime, but I'm hoping for us that we're able to do really well in that transition game.

"Also, we do want to crash the offensive glass and get those second-chance possessions. If we do that and play good Arkansas defense, we do know that we'll have a chance to win the game."