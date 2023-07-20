TEXAS LEAGUE Travelers 5, Cardinals 4

Travelers 5, Cardinals 4

The Arkansas Travelers got back in the win column by defeating the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday night at Hammons Park in Springfield, Mo.

Arkansas took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Isiah Gilliam's two-run home run to center field, his 17th of the season.

Springfield cut that lead in half in the second inning on Jacob Buchberger's RBI single to center, making the score 2-1.

In the sixth inning Arkansas added a run on Spencer Packard's RBI single. Springfield responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the score at 3-3.

After Victor Scott II put the Cardinals ahead 4-3 in the seventh inning on a Jake Anchia throwing error, the Travelers took a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning with a Packard single and Riley Unroe's sacrifice bunt.