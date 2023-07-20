Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

TEXAS LEAGUE Travelers 5, Cardinals 4

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:16 a.m.

Travelers 5, Cardinals 4

The Arkansas Travelers got back in the win column by defeating the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday night at Hammons Park in Springfield, Mo.

Arkansas took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Isiah Gilliam's two-run home run to center field, his 17th of the season.

Springfield cut that lead in half in the second inning on Jacob Buchberger's RBI single to center, making the score 2-1.

In the sixth inning Arkansas added a run on Spencer Packard's RBI single. Springfield responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the score at 3-3.

After Victor Scott II put the Cardinals ahead 4-3 in the seventh inning on a Jake Anchia throwing error, the Travelers took a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning with a Packard single and Riley Unroe's sacrifice bunt.

Print Headline: TEXAS LEAGUE Travelers 5, Cardinals 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT