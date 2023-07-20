



The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah was our online book club choice this month. This dark story is a coming-of-age story with a lot of deep issues, from spousal abuse, PTSD, mental health issues, addiction and more. Kristin Hannah is a good writer, and you do like Leni, the 13-year-old daughter. You also get some good insight into what it is like living in Alaska. In spite of the good writing, and a few good, likeable characters, it was a hard book to read.

I actually read the book over a year ago, but reskimmed it to freshen up my memory. The father, Ernt is extremely abusive and volatile. The mother, Cora, is a victim, but keeps going back regardless of what Ernt does. In our discussion, we talked about why women do that. Some women think they have no way out, no means of support. Cora did. She had wealthy parents who would have rescued her (and eventually do—not giving away what happens). She also had a daughter who she should have protected more. That was very hard for me to understand.

In my opinion, the story just kept going—it was too long. Another on-line reviewer said the book to her reminded her a Jerry Springer episode set in Alaska. (and I don’t watch Jerry Springer either.)

Then, at the end, Hannah does what many other writers do, and comes in and wraps everything up neatly and ends it. I would have preferred more of a story line at the end to see how they got there, versus on and on the stories of abuse.

We did have a lot of discussion. The lowest rating was mine at a 3 and the highest was a 4. Overall, it came in at a 3.45. I don’t think any of us would recommend you read it.