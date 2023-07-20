This date in baseball

1906 Malcolm Eason of Brooklyn pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

1925 Brooklyn's Dazzy Vance struck out 17 batters as the Dodgers tripped the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in 10 innings.

1933 Babe Herman hit three home runs, including a grand slam, to pace the Chicago Cubs in a 10-1 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field.

1941 New York's Joe DiMaggio had three doubles and a home run in a 12-6, 17-inning victory over the Tigers in Detroit.

1958 Jim Bunning of the Detroit Tigers threw a no-hitter, beating the Boston Red Sox 3-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

1970 Bill Singer of the Dodgers pitched a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies for a 5-0 victory in front of 12,454 at Los Angeles.

1973 Wilbur Wood of the Chicago White Sox lost both ends of a doubleheader to the New York Yankees, 12-2 and 7-0.

1976 Hank Aaron hit the 755th and final home run of his career to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over California.

2008 Francisco Rodriguez became the fastest pitcher to 40 saves in big league history when he closed out the Los Angeles Angels' 5-3 victory over Boston. Rodriguez, who struck out the side in the ninth inning, reached 40 saves in 98 games -- 10 faster than John Smoltz did five years ago.

2009 Matt Holliday homered twice, including a tying grand slam in the seventh inning, and Jack Cust followed with another shot, helping the Athletics rally from a 10-run deficit -- the largest comeback in Oakland history -- and beat the Minnesota Twins 14-13.

2013 The Seattle Mariners managed only one hit but beat the Houston Astros 4-2.

2017 Matt Carpenter hit three home runs and two doubles as the Cardinals defeat the Cubs 17-5.

2021 The Oakland, Calif. city council voted to approve a non-binding term sheet for the Oakland Athletics' ballpark project at Howard Terminal. Team President Dave Kaval stated earlier that the A's were not satisfied with the terms proposed for the vote. At issue was the A's wish to see the city invest up to $855 million in public funds for land development around the project.

-- The Associated Press