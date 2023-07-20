Train hits unoccupied vehicle in southwest Little Rock; no injuries reported

A train crashed into an unoccupied vehicle east of South University Avenue in Little Rock on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

No injuries were reported from the crash into the vehicle on the tracks "near Forbing and 65th Street," according to the tweet. West 65th Street is about a half-mile north of Forbing Road, and they are the only streets that cross the railroad tracks along the stretch that runs parallel to South University Avenue north of Interstate 30.

The report of the crash came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said. He was not able to say as of Thursday night why the vehicle was left on the tracks.

In a tweet at 8:19 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department said the track had been cleared and that traffic was flowing again.