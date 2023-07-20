UAM teachers program gets A+

The University of Arkansas at Monticello School of Education recently earned national recognition with an A+ grade, the highest distinction, from the National Council on Teacher Quality for its teacher preparation program in reading instruction.

The grade was awarded to the UAM Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education (K-6) program for its work in strengthening elementary reading instruction. UAM’s program is among 48 nationwide and is the only program in Arkansas, to be highlighted by NCTQ for going above and beyond the standards set by literacy experts for coverage of the most effective methods of reading instruction — often called the “science of reading,” according to a news release.

“The University of Arkansas at Monticello program serves as a proof point,” said Heather Peske, president of NCTQ. “Other teacher preparation leaders and faculty across the country must take note. There are programs that are doing this right, ensuring that their elementary teacher candidates get the preparation in how to teach reading that they both want and deserve.” National data shows that more than one-third of fourth grade students — over 1.3 million children — cannot read at a basic level. Preparing teachers in the methods that research has shown to work best is essential to change these results, according to the release.

“We truly appreciate the recognition from NCTQ , which highlights the excellent work of our School of Education faculty and administrators,” said UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss. “Reading is the core and essential component of a child’s education and sets the foundation for academic and career success. UAM’s teacher education students will be well-prepared in the science of reading and how to implement it into their instruction to ensure every child is proficient in reading at an early age. I thank Dr. (Kim) Level and her faculty for ensuring our next generation of teachers is ready to make a difference in every child’s life.” Level is the dean of the School of Education at UAM.

“I am very proud of the dedication of the School of Education’s faculty who have worked extremely hard to implement the science of reading into the teacher education curriculum,” Level said. “It is essential that our teacher education candidates are well-equipped with the tools and skills to teach children to read proficiently. Learning to read is crucial for students to be successful in all other content areas. I also would like to acknowledge our partner school districts who provide field and clinical experiences for our teacher education students to work with high-quality instructional reading materials. This exemplary recognition from NCTQ is a great honor.” For more information about this recognition and the School of Education’s programs of study, contact Level at level@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1062.