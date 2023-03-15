Using Sportsbooks to Pick 1,000-Yard Rushers

Nick Chubb, Browns (+650) Chubb has gone over 1,000 yards four years in a row and hes coming off a career-best campaign in which he racked up 1,528 yards on the ground. With Kareem Hunt out of the picture, theres very little competition for carries in Cleveland. Even if the Browns pass more often, Chubb should still easily log close to 300 carries; a workload like that for a runner of his caliber makes 1,000 yards practically a shoo-in. Hes the favorite to win his first rushing title for a reason.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts (+700) Taylor was unable to defend his 2022 rushing title as he appeared in just 11 games due to injury. He finished with 861 yards on the ground, less than half of his total the previous season. However, his 78.3 yards per game was the fifth-best mark in the NFL and it put him on pace for over 1,3000 yards had he played the full year. The arrival of dual-threat rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis might take some touches away from Taylor, but hes still set to tote the ball at least 250 times.

Derrick Henry, Titans (+800) Henry is a two-time rushing champ whos led the league in attempts three times, most recently in 2022. He turned 29 in January but hes showing no signs of slowing down after he romped for 1,538 rushing yards last year, second only to Josh Jacobs. Even with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans know not to go away from their bread and butter: Hand it off to Henry 20-plus times per game and get out of the way. Henry surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his last four full seasons and he nearly did so in just eight games in 2021.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons (+1100) That Robinsons odds are this short tells you everything you need to know about him as a prospect and the Falcons offensive philosophy. Only Chicago (56%) ran at a higher rate than Atlanta (55%) a year ago while Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards, the sixth-most in the nation, in his final season at Texas. He was drafted eighth, the earliest a running back has gone since Saquon Barkley in 2018, one year after Arthur Smiths offense turned fifth-rounder Tyler Allgeier into a 1,000-yard rusher. Robinson is set up for success as the Falcons focal point.

Saquon Barkley, Giants (+1200) Barkley just had his best (and healthiest) campaign since he was a rookie. His 1,312 rushing yards set a new career-high and were good for fourth-most in the NFL. Barkley has finished with at least 1,000 yards every time hes recorded 200-plus carries. This season should be no different and the Giants have plenty of motivation to lean heavily on their best offensive weapon after they used the franchise tag to retain him.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders (+1200) Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports The only player in the last 15 years who led the league in rushing in back-to-back seasons is Henry, so the odds are against Jacobs, the 2022 champ, doing so. But 1,000 yards feels like the floor. Jacobs exploded for 1,653 yards, a career-high, for his third 1,000-yard season in four years. The Raiders decision to bring him back on the franchise tag signals their intent to force feed him touches once again — last season Jacobs accounted for 79% of the team's rushing attempts, which led the NFL.

Miles Sanders, Panthers (+1600) Sanders 259 carries and 1,269 rushing yards last season were both career-highs. That production earned him the largest running back contract on the free-agent market from the Panthers. His situation in Carolina is a downgrade from Philadelphia, largely due to a lesser offensive line. However, hell have less competition for carries without a dual-threat quarterback like Jalen Hurts in the backfield. Sanders had never recorded more than 200 carries or topped 1,000 yards until last season, but his career average of five yards per carry is a positive indicator of his rushing ability.

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (+1700) Walker topped 1,000 yards in just 15 games as a rookie behind a below-average offensive line. His propensity for chunk plays (10 runs of 20-plus yards) helped make up for a troublesome success rate. While the addition of second-round running back Zach Charbonnet may cut into his workload somewhat, if Walker plays a full season he should still see more than enough carries to build on a promising first year.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (+1700) Stevenson took over as the lead back in New England as a sophomore to the tune of 1,040 yards at five yards per clip. Damien Harriss departure means even more work will be coming Stevensons way this season. There are several underlying statistics that support an even bigger breakout for Stevenson in 2023 (such as his yards after contact and broken tackle numbers) but simply an increased opportunity share is the biggest reason to bank on even better numbers in 2023.

Tony Pollard, Cowboys (+2000) Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports Pollard had the second-fewest attempts of any 1,000-yard rusher in 2022. He toted the ball just 193 times — 38 fewer than former teammate Ezekiel Elliott, who remains a free agent. Despite the disparity in opportunity, Pollard outgained Elliott by more than 100 yards on the ground. Now, Pollard is set to take over as the Cowboys full-time starter. Dont expect his workload to increase all that much, though. Pollards efficiency is what makes him stand out, so hell make the most of his 200 or so rushes.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (+2500) McCaffrey just had his second-best season as a runner despite the midseason trade from the Panthers to the 49ers. More importantly, he did not miss a game for the first time since 2019. The 49ers will work in Elijah Mitchell and their other backs, but they didnt shell out that package of picks to not lean on CMC. In his last three healthy campaigns, McCaffrey has finished with at least 1,000 yards on the ground, not to mention what he adds through the air. If San Franciscos quarterback situation ends up being as spotty as it seems, look for the team to run at an even higher rate than last year.

Justin Fields, Bears (+2500) Fields 1,143 rushing yards in 2022 were the second-most in a single season by a quarterback in NFL history. He led the league in yards per carry (7.1) and had three games with at least 100 yards on the ground. The Bears second-leading rusher, David Montgomery, left in free agency and though DOnta Foreman was brought in to fill that gap, the expectation is that Fields will still lead Chicagos ground game. Even if the overall rushing rate drops, Fieldss efficiency and breakaway speed should allow him to breach 1,000 yet again.

Aaron Jones, Packers (+2800) Jones finished with a career-best 1,121 yards a season ago for his third 1,000-yard campaign in the last four years. He averages better than five yards per carry for his career and accordingly hes hit 1,000 yards every time hes recorded at least 200 rushing attempts. The Packers may look to lean on Jones and his backfield counterpart, AJ Dillon, more this season as the raw Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers. Jones will turn 29 in December but hell continue to enjoy the benefits of running behind one of the leagues best offensive lines.