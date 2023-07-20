Waterfowl expo coming to LR

For the second consecutive year, Delta Waterfowl will hold its Duck Hunters Expo July 28-30 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Delta Waterfowl bills the event as the North America's largest event dedicated to duck hunters. It will encompass more than 80,000 square feet of floor space dedicated to exhibits, outfitters and booths displaying the wares and services of the event's 37 sponsors.

Presentations will be ongoing at three different stages. Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois will explain how to prepare his famous sweet and sour duck meatballs all three days. Chef Jay Holcomb and Paul Lambert will explain simple ways to prepare great duck blind meals.

Delta Waterfowl will also illuminate its Million Duck Campaign, emphasizing what it means for hunters.

Naturally, sponsors will display all of their latest gear for the 2023-24 duck season.

Of course, there will be enough chest-length beards in the house to form a couple dozen ZZ Top tribute bands.

Somewhat of a surprise presence at the Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunting Expo will be the Big Rock Chapter of Quail Forever. Stuart Smith, president of the Big Rock Chapter of Quail Forever, said it's a natural fit because ducks are actually grassland birds. Arkansans associate them with flooded timber and rice fields, but dabbling duck breed and raise their young on the prairies.

Quail, prairie chickens and partridges don't migrate, but a greater emphasis on conserving grasslands benefits all game birds, Smith said.

Daily admission costs $10 for adults, and free for ages 16-under. A three-day pass costs $25.

GUN DOG FIRST AID

Speaking of Quail Forever, the Big Rock Chapter will hold a Gun Dog First Aid Clinic Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation's Shooting Sports Complex at Jacksonville.

Jonathon Bradford, a veterinarian, will host the program, which, true to its name, will explain how to treat common injuries that happen to hunting dogs.

Injuries to hunting dogs can be minor or catastrophic. Knowing how to treat and respond can limit the severity of minor injuries. It can also save a dog's life in the event of a major injury.

Unlike people, dogs resist treatment when injured. They don't want to be handled and are likely to bite when in pain. Bradshaw will demonstrate restraint techniques for those situations. He will also teach bandaging techniques, foot injury approach, eye injury approach, how to place and remove sutures and staples, managing catastrophic wounds, and dealing with snakebites. Bradshaw will also recommend items for hunters to carry in a first-aid kit for dogs.

The AGFF Shooting Sports Complex is at 2800 Graham Rd., in Jacksonville. Only 20 spots are available. Lunch from Potbelly Sandwich Shop will be included. Advance registration is required. Base registration costs $25. Registration to receive the GunDog Outdoor Field Trauma Aid Kit costs $100.

To register, visit the Big Rock Chapter of Quail Forever Facebook.

STRIPED BASS STUDY

At Wednesday's Game and Fish Commission's Regulations Committee meeting in Little Rock, John Stein, the commission's striped bass biologist, updated the commission on a study about striped bass exploitation.

The commission currently maintains striped bass fisheries in lakes Beaver, Norfork and Ouachita. It no longer stocks stripers in the Arkansas River, which supports the state's only naturally reproducing striper fishery. The reservoir fisheries are designed as trophy fisheries.

The study relies on tagged stripers. An angler that catches a tagged striper calls a phone number on the tag and report where and when they caught the fish. The angler receives a $100 reward.

Anglers have returned 123 tags so far in 2023, Stein said. Anglers keep 77% of the stripers they catch. At Beaver Lake they keep 83%.

About half of the anglers that return tags fish without a commercial guide.

"A lot of these people are following these fish on their own," Stein said. "Norfork has a huge number of people out there fishing without a guide."

At least 30 striper guides operate on Beaver Lake. Lake Norfork has about 10.