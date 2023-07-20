Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
MUSIC

White Water hosts second annual Shine-Ola

by Sean Clancy | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Jason Lee Hale and The Personal Space Invaders — Jay Wedaman, Hale and Mike Nelson — will perform Saturday during Shine-Ola, a benefit for Methodist Family Health at White Water Tavern. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Fasano)

Christmas comes a little early this year as a passel of Central Arkansas musicians hit the stage Saturday at Little Rock's White Water...

Print Headline: White Water hosts second annual Shine-Ola

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT