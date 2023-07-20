World Changers returning to PB

World Changers is bringing a group of 85 high school and college students and adult volunteers from across the mid-South to Pine Bluff, July 24-28, to work on a variety of projects in Pine Bluff.

The work will range from prepping, painting and general cleanup at community sites such as Regional Park RV Park, Opportunity House Homeless Shelter (old First Ward School), and Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County, according to a news release.

The projects are being done in cooperation with the mayor's office and the city of Pine Bluff's Economic and Community Development and Public Works departments, according to the release.

The students coming to Pine Bluff will be working with several churches throughout Pine Bluff. Thousands of students and adult volunteers are registered this summer to participate in World Changers projects across the United States.

"We welcome World Changers back to Pine Bluff," said Ken Thornton, pastor of First Baptist Church. "They have travelled here six times through the years, the last time being in 2022. Working in our community is a way to demonstrate that high school and college students can get out of their comfort zone, work hard and help others."

"These students actually provide for their own expenses to come to Pine Bluff and help our community. World Changers participants learn and exemplify what serving others really means. We thank World Changers for returning to Pine Bluff, and we also thank the city of Pine Bluff for its wonderful assistance and guidance in this community effort," Thornton said.

Thornton also thanks World Changers for their ongoing concern and willingness to continue to serve in Pine Bluff.

"The students and adults who participate in World Changers are truly one of the finest examples of people who have a desire to serve and grow in their ability to meet the needs of communities," he said.