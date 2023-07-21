Arkansas Department of Transportation closing I-30 lanes next week

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock for the week of July 24.

The closured are related to the 30 Crossing project.

Double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., the department said.

Daytime, single lane closures include:

— I-30 frontage roads between 6th Street and 10th Street in Little Rock (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

— I-40 frontage road eastbound to the North Hills Road Exit 154 in North Little Rock (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

— Cypress Street southbound between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

— Broadway Street between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) include:

— I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

— I-30 westbound to I-630 westbound ramp (Exit 139B) (single-lane closure) in Little Rock

— I-630 ramps onto and off 15th Street (full closures) between College Street and the I-630 interchange in Little Rock; detours will be signed

— I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

— I-30 eastbound ramp to I-40 westbound (full closure) in North Little Rock; detour signed to North Hills Road interchange at Exit 154

— I-30 frontage road southbound ramp to I-30 westbound (full closure) in Little Rock; detour signed to Roosevelt Road interchange