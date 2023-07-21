Arkansas guard Menifield to redshirt next season

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield, who transferred from Washington, will redshirt during the 2023-24 season.

Menifield, 6-1 and 150 pounds, will be non-scholarship redshirt.

He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after averaging 10 points, 2.9 rebounds and a team-leading 3.1 assists. He was third on the team with 36 steals.

Menifield started 21 of 32 games and shot 41% from the field, 33% beyond the three-point line and 69.8% at the free throw line.

He had a career-high 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, 5 rebounds and 7 assists in a 72-71 overtime victory against Oregon.

On3.com rated him the No. 36 player in the NCAA transfer portal. Menifield, a Flint, Mich., native, was a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2022 class and played for Phoenix Prep in Arizona.

He chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State and Louisville.

Freshman Layden Blocker and Louisville transfer El Ellis are expected to contend for the point guard spot.