Gurdon, 1912: This postcard was printed to announce the opening of the Merchants and Farmers Bank. "Rupert Stuart, Cashier ... We have only been open for Business since Sept. 4th, 1912. ... Authorized Capital, $50,000." In front of the tellers' cages, on the tile floor, are shiny spittoons that someone had to clean at the end of each day.

