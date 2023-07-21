Church News

BREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 S. Pine St., will observe its Youth Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be Superintendent Denise Simmons of the Friendship Aspire Academies of Arkansas. Kerry Price Sr. is the pastor and Jennifer Lee is the youth director of Breath of Life. All youth are invited to attend.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 W. Fluker St., will observe its Inspirational Adult Choir's 63rd Anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Aaron Barnes, pastor of New Home Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is pastor at Kings Highway. The community is invited to attend services at church or via Facebook.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1501 W. Second Ave., is planning its Youth Fun Day from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Non-perishable food items and backpacks for children will be given away at House of Bread. The free event will feature various activities including food, music, tie dying T-shirts, water slides, bounce houses, and games for children. Adults can also participate in giveaways, music, food, and drawings.

ROCK OF FAITH DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1717 S. Main St., will host Miracles & Deliverance Victory Crusade at 7 p.m. July 27-28 and noon July 29. The featured speaker will be Ricky E. Walker, bishop and pastor of Greater City of Deliverance International Ministries at Lithonia, Ga. The special guest will be recording artist Shanelle. Services will also be on YouTube and Facebook Live. Details: www.victorycrusade.com.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will present its annual Women's Day celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Robbie Williams of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The guest choir director is Donna Huskey of Old Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. Guest singers will be Totally Committed of Dumas. Everyone is invited to attend. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the pastor at Amos Chapel.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will have Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. July 25-27. Activities will be available for all ages. A special VBS activity will be held July 29 for the week's participants. The VBS theme is Faith Builders "Restoration Work Ahead" (Nehemiah 2:18b.) The Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr. is the pastor.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., will honor its pastor, Kenneth Thornton, and wife, Ann, with a retirement reception July 30, from 2-4 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. Thornton is retiring from First Baptist on July 31 after 10 years of service. "If they have touched your lives in any way, please come and help us honor them by attending this retirement reception," a spokesman said. Details: (870) 534-4741.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. July 30. The speaker will be Tacarra Goodwin of New Community.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on July 30. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. and worship is at 10:45 a.m. with the sermon by the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

