Committee endorses temporary rules for school vouchers under LEARNS Act

An Arkansas legislative committee signed off Thursday on temporary rules for the school vouchers that are a key part of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul.

The temporary rules approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council's Executive Subcommittee will regulate the LEARNS Act's program that will allow students to use state funds to help cover the cost of attending a private school, known as Educational Freedom Accounts.

The regulations were approved under the state's law on emergency rules so the voucher program can have rules in place before the start of the school year. The Arkansas Department of Education is working on setting up more permanent rules through the normal regulatory process, which is more time-consuming and requires public input.

The emergency rules largely mirror the language in the 145-page LEARNS Act, which outlines how the Educational Freedom Accounts will be phased in over three years. Starting this coming school year the vouchers will be worth $6,672, or about 90% of what public schools receive from the state in per-pupil funding from the previous school year. The funds can be spent only on costs associated with attending a private school. Vouchers won't be open to home- schooled students until the second year of the program.

The program will be open to select students who:

Enroll in kindergarten for the coming school year.

Attended an F-rated public school or a district considered to be in Level 5 of the state's accountability system.

Have been homeless or in foster care.

Have a parent in active-duty military service.

Participated in the Succeed Scholarship program during the last school year.

Have an eligible disability.

Speaking to the committee, Arkansas Department of Education chief legal counsel Andres Rhodes said just fewer than 3,400 students have applied and roughly 2,400 applications have been approved. Rhodes said if every student who has been approved uses all of their state funds, the program will cost about $16 million for the coming school year.

The rules won't come into effect until Aug. 1, the same day the LEARNS Act is likely to also become law. Since the LEARNS Act has been held up by litigation, so has its implementation, Courtney Salas-Ford, chief of staff for the Department of Education, said during Thursday's meeting.

Educational Freedom Accounts are capped at 1.5% of the public school population in the previous school year -- just fewer than 7,000 students, Salas-Ford told the committee.

Salas-Ford said due in part to judicial decisions that delayed the department's efforts of accept applications for Educational Freedom Accounts, it is unlikely the state will reach the cap by the Aug. 1 deadline for applications "unless there is just a huge flood [of applications] right at the end."

On June 30, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright issued a ruling that the LEARNS Act's emergency clause -- a parliamentary move to make bills take effect immediately -- was not passed using the proper procedure. Attorney General Tim Griffin has appealed the decision to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Without an emergency clause, laws don't take effect until 91 days after the legislative session officially ends, meaning the LEARNS Act will likely not come into effect until Aug. 1.