Simmons speaks on Youth Sunday

Breath of Life Church, 1313 S. Pine St., will observe its Youth Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be Superintendent Denise Simmons of the Friendship Aspire Academies of Arkansas. All youth are invited to attend.

Simmons completed her undergraduate degree in education at Dillard University. She earned her master's and doctorate degrees in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University – Commerce and accepted a position as an administer at a high-needs middle school.

At the middle school, Simmons was faced with several challenges. She implemented a number of evidence-based programs and strategies that led to significant gains in student achievement and teacher retention, according to a news release.

From there, Simmons was recruited by the state Department of Education to serve as an educational consultant. She traveled across the state, working with schools and districts to improve student outcome and increase equity and access to quality education.

Simmons has also worked as an assistant professor of curriculum and learning at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. She taught undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral level courses in developmental teacher education and educational leadership while serving on dissertation committees. She has also worked as the program administrator of special education, according to the release.

Simmons is married to Dwayne Simmons. They have four children and seven grandchildren.

Police chief to address homicides

Pine Bluff Chief of Police Denise Richardson will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. today to address recent homicides in the city of Pine Bluff. The press conference will be held in the lobby of the Pine Bluff Police Department at 200 E. Eighth Ave., according to a news release.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. A guest speaker from Alzheimer's Arkansas will make a presentation. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.