Conway bank’s profit rebounds





Home BancShares Inc. of Conway has bounced back from the hit it took in the second quarter last year with its expansion into Texas, reporting on Thursday that its net income rebounded from $16 million last year to $105.3 million.

Likewise, the bank holding company's per-share earnings jumped from 8 cents in last year's second quarter to 52 cents in the quarter that ended June 30. The per-share earnings were just over analysts' average expectation of 51 cents per share.

The bank, which is the holding company for Centennial Bank, released its second-quarter results before the markets opened.

Shares of Home BancShares closed Thursday at $24.14, down 84 cents, or 3.36%, on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares have traded between $19.77 and $26.20 over the past year.

In April 2022, the lender closed on the $961.9 million acquisition of Happy BancShares Inc. of Amarillo, which operates as Happy State Bank in the Texas panhandle and other key markets in Texas such as Dallas and Austin.

"The first six months of 2023 have been a challenging time for the banking industry; however, I am proud of the fortitude shown by Home BancShares," said John Allison, the company's chairman and chief executive officer.

"Our performance metrics, in the second quarter, were impressive, and I am the most proud of the fact that we can more than cover our uninsured and uncollaterilized deposits," Allison said.

Tracy French, the president and chief executive of Centennial Bank, said the bank's asset quality "continues to remain strong with improvements from the first quarter in nonperforming loans to total loans, nonperforming assets to total assets and non-accruals."

French attributed this success to the "disciplined underwriting" that is a core focus of the bank.

However, Home BancShares did see a slight decrease in total assets, which slipped from $24.3 billion in last year's second quarter to $22.1 billion.

The holding company's liabilities fell from $20.8 million in last year's second quarter to $18.5 million.

The company currently operates 76 branches in Arkansas; 78 in Florida; 63 in Texas; five in Alabama and one in New York City.





Graphs showing Home BancShares second quarter information.





