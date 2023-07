Decline in homicides provides ray of hope in crime statistics

In 2020, amid the disruptions of the pandemic and the social upheaval following George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, the United States saw the largest increase in its homicide rate in modern history. Now, more than three years after the start of the pandemic, the country is on track to record one of its largest -- if not the largest -- annual declines in homicides, according to a report released Thursday.

Even so, violent crime is still considerably higher than just before the pandemic, the benchmark to which police chiefs and city leaders are striving to return.

In the new report, the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice examined crime data from 30 U.S. cities -- including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and Denver -- and found that through the first half of the year there were 202 fewer homicides, a drop of more than 9%. Still, homicides across those cities are 24% higher than in same period of 2019.

"I would call the result heartening," said Richard Rosenfeld, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri-St. Louis who was the lead author of the report. "Not a cause for celebration. Most cities have not returned to the homicide levels that were prevailing just prior to the height of the pandemic. So we have a ways to go."

The latest data at least offers a hopeful sign that the increases in violent crime during the pandemic were not the start of a new era of steadily rising crime, as many experts had worried. But the data is limited to the cities in which the council could obtain data, and the authors cautioned that for some categories only a few cities released statistics.

Gun assaults, for instance, declined 5.6% -- a positive sign for gun violence overall -- but that was based on only the 10 cities in the study that provided gun assault data. Robberies, burglaries and larcenies were also down. Car thefts, which have risen substantially in recent years, partially because of the ease in which teenagers have been able to steal Kia and Hyundai models, rose even further.

The council began tracking crime at the start of the pandemic, seeking to provide a timely snapshot of national trends and fill the void in comprehensive data from government agencies. The FBI, which typically releases national statistics in the fall for the prior year, has been hampered by a shift in 2021 to a new reporting system that saw several large cities, such as Chicago and New York, fail to submit data.

Just as criminologists struggle to reach a consensus to explain sudden increases in crime like the United States saw in 2020, concrete explanations for declines in crime are similarly elusive.

But many agree that the disruptions of the pandemic -- the social isolation, the closure of schools and jobs lost -- likely led to an increase in crime. More contentious is an unproven theory cited by some experts that amid the social unrest that followed the murder of Floyd, officers in some places pulled back from enforcement and some citizens, distrustful of law enforcement, stopped working with police.

Notably, violent crime has fallen at a time when many police departments are smaller than they were before the pandemic. While the defund the police movement, which grew out of the Floyd protests, lost momentum as crime rose, police staffing levels declined in many cities as officers retired or quit and many departments struggled to recruit new officers in a competitive U.S. job market. The result for some major cities has been an unintended experiment in what a smaller police department looks like.

Los Angeles, for example, is down about 1,000 officers since 2019 -- it had about 9,200 officers at the end of last year -- and hundreds of civilian workers. And yet homicides are down more than 20% this year, and overall gun violence has fallen at a similar clip.

"We are still not done with getting back to crime levels, community safety levels, that we saw just four years ago," Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department said in an interview. He added: "We're not home free because of the persistence of gun violence, and the persistence of too many guns in too many hands."

With fewer officers, Moore said the department was relying on overtime and on focusing resources on the most serious violent and property crimes. He said that the department was not responding as quickly as it used to for lesser issues, like neighborhood disputes or loud, late-night parties. The department's goal is to hire 700 more officers and 300 more civilians this year.

"The service levels have been impacted," he said, adding that the change has come at the expense of community members who typically interact with the police only on that type of lower level issue. That "gives me concern because it undermines their sense of confidence and their sense of safety in the department, and in government," he said.

LR STATISTICS

In Little Rock, where the 81 homicides reported last year broke the record of 73 killings set in 1993, the number of homicides so far in 2023 is declining, although still seems set to exceed pre-pandemic death tolls, records showed.

In the first six months of 2023, police in the capital city investigated 26 homicides, a 38% decrease from the 42 killings investigated in the first half of 2022. However, the toll was still 18% higher than the one recorded in the first six months of 2019, before the covid-19 pandemic arrived in the state.

If the current rate of homicides holds steady and there is a sharp decline from last year's record toll, it still seems unlikely that this year will mark the largest year-to-year decline in Little Rock homicides. Since 1990, the steepest decline in killings was 45%, from 53 in 1995 to 29 in 1996. That was a few years after the previous record high death toll, and the 1994 HBO documentary Gang War: Bangin' in Little Rock called attention to the surge in gang-related killings.

In North Little Rock, where the homicide toll is lower than its more-populous sister city, the first year of the pandemic corresponded with a large spike in homicides, data showed. Police investigated 14 killings in 2019, but 24 in 2020, an increase of 71%. In Little Rock, that increase was 28%, with 43 homicides in 2019 rising to 55 in 2020.

North Little Rock has also continued to report significantly higher homicide death tolls since the pandemic began, with 24 slayings in 2020, and 23 in both 2021 and 2022.

The toll in 2020 was the highest in North Little Rock in decades, surpassed only by the record-high 27 killings reported in 1990, and the first time the city had more than 20 deaths in a single year since that record was set. By contrast, the 55 killings reported that year in Little Rock was not too out of the ordinary, with death tolls in the 50s reported in 2017, 2007, 2006 and 2003.

In the first half of 2023, North Little Rock police have investigated 12 killings, the same as the same time period in 2022 and 2021 but five fewer deaths than the 17 reported in 2020, data showed.

Like other departments in the nation, Little Rock police are short of patrol officers, Chief Heath Helton has said. Last week, at a community meeting, he said he was down 90 officers and had another 30 out on long-term leave. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott at the same meeting said that with 30 more officers due to graduate from the academy soon, he hopes to see that 90-officer deficit reduced to a shortfall of 50 by the end of the year.

Information for this article was contributed by Tim Arango of The New York Times and by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.