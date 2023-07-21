Drillers take early lead, cruise to win

SPRINGDALE -- Tulsa jumped out front 5-0 after three innings and cruised to an 8-2 win, snapping Northwest Arkansas' four-game winning streak Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Eddys Leonard hit two solo home runs and Diego Cartaya added another home run in the third as the Drillers took control with a run in the first, two in the second and two more in the third.

A day after the Naturals got good starting pitching, Noah Cameron struggled and didn't get out of the second inning.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields said that's just part of the game. His group will look to start another winning streak today.

"We got off a little slow tonight," Shields said. "We were kind of scrambling, but that's the way it goes sometimes. It didn't feel like we got much going tonight. We never strung much together. You give them credit. We just couldn't get much going."

Nick Nastrini (5-2) picked up the win for the Drillers. He allowed 2 runs on 8 hits over 5 1/3 innings, while striking out 8 and walking 2.

Northwest Arkansas got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Diego Hernandez drove in a run with a fielder's choice ground ball. Peyton Wilson added a run-scoring double to get the Naturals within 6-2.

Tulsa grabbed the lead in the top of the first as Austin Gauthier singled and scored on a double by Imanol Vargas. Cameron came back to strike out Leonard and got Cartaya to ground out to the second baseman to escape further damage.

Northwest Arkansas threatened in the bottom of the first as Tyler Tolbert led off with a double and moved to third on an errant pickoff throw by Nastrini. But Wilson struck out and Jorge Bonifacio popped out to first base to end the inning.

The Drillers, who broke a three-game losing streak, added a couple runs in the second when Northwest Arkansas was a bit late in turning a double play for a 2-0 Tulsa lead. Jorbit Vivas followed with a run-scoring double to push the Tulsa lead to 3-0.

Leonard and Vivas each went 2 for 5 and drove in two runs apiece for Tulsa. Leonard also scored twice. Tolbert went 3 for 5 with a double to lead the Naturals.

Cameron (0-7) allowed 3 runs and 4 hits in 1 2/3 innings. Cameron walked 3 and struck out 1.