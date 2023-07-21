Event spotlights prospects for teams

The clinking of silverware and plenty of conversation filled the Pine Bluff Country Club on Thursday as coaches and players from across southeast Arkansas gathered to talk about the upcoming football season.

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff hosted the event, which has been held annually since 2015, except for 2020.

Pine Bluff High School Coach Michael Williams said it is nice to have so many coaches gathered in one place.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to get two coaches in the same room on game day, let alone get them all in one room,” Williams said. “It was all pleasantries. It wasn’t anybody like, envying each other. I like that. I can sit here and talk and shake your hand like a man.” Barry Groomes of Hooten’s Arkansas Football magazine spoke and took questions from the crowd before the coaches in attendance took a few moments to talk about their teams.

Hooten’s has high expectations for Pine Bluff this season, ranking the Zebras No. 2 in Class 5A. Groomes said he expects Pine Bluff, Robinson and Mills University Studies to be the top teams in 5A Central this year.

“Coach Williams has done a great job turning things around, creating expectations,” Groomes said. “Not just the culture, but expectations. And then you start looking at the talent, what these guys did last year on the football field, on the basketball court, in track, and you can see that this is a program ready to really … turn the corner, and I think they’ll do so.”

Pine Bluff finished tied for fourth in the conference last season, the first under Williams. The Zebras missed the playoffs but came close to upsetting Robinson and Mills on the road, losing by a combined six points. Both teams travel to Pine Bluff this year.

Williams said he likes having the pressure, which comes with high expectations.

“[I] try to teach our kids to make sure we don’t crack under pressure,” Williams said. “Because when they go out in their careers and they go out in the real world, they’re going to have a lot of pressure. It’s going to be a lot of pressure on [their] back, and they have to be able to push through the pressure.” Across town, Watson Chapel is also entering its second year under its football coach, Maurice Moody. The Wildcats have just one win in the past two seasons after back-to-back five-win campaigns in 2019 and 2020. Several key players transferred to other schools since last fall.

Groomes said the key for Watson Chapel will be convincing players to stay.

“I think they’re just a microcosm of what a bigger problem within this state has become,” Groomes said. “Every time somebody gets a good player, and you don’t have the success, they want to go to somewhere that is successful. That’s the problem that Coach Moody’s faced right now. He’s got to find a way to just stop that bleeding, keep the kids. One good season’s all it’s going to take for him to really turn that program around and really be a marquee program that attracts kids, that kids want to go to.” White Hall comes into this season with heavy hearts after the recent death of Coach Ryan Mallett, and is looking to get back into the playoff picture. The Bulldogs have returning starters at 19 positions. The 5A-Central Conference coaches voted White Hall to finish eighth in the conference this season, but Hooten’s put the Bulldogs just outside the 5A top 10 at No. 13.

Groomes said Hooten’s puts a lot of value in returning production.

“The talent is there to do it,” Groomes said. “I think they’ll respond well to adversity and have a great season. … They’ve got a lot of experience coming back and should make a good push. They’ve got linemen, skill players and a good combination.” Down the road in Grant County, Sheridan is facing the opposite situation. Sheridan has a new coach in Tyler Turner and only two returning starters on offense, three on defense. Turner has won a lot of games in other states but now faces a challenge rebuilding the Yellowjackets.

Groomes said Sheridan has some players coming up from junior high who had success but needs good linemen to compete with the best in Class 6A.

Throughout the rest of southeast Arkansas, Groomes said Conference 4A-8 will be a tough conference, but Warren remains the team to beat, even with the possibility of playing a freshman quarterback.

Groomes said Class 3A is wide open this year, and he can see Rison, Fordyce or Camden Harmony Grove making a deep run. He also said Lake Village Lakeside is underrated and has more talent than people realize.

Overall, Groomes expects a big season of high school football in southeast Arkansas.

“I think it’s going to be better than it has been in quite some time,” Groomes said. “Overall, the state is going to have about 40 guys with Division I FBS [Football Bowl Subdivision] offers, and southeast Arkansas is going to have about a dozen of those guys.”

