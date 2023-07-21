Ex-state players winners in hoops

WICHITA, Kan. – A team of former Arkansas collegiate basketball players, including one from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, won its opener Thursday in The Basketball Tournament.

Team Arkansas defeated Ram Up 70-58 in the first round at Charles Koch Arena on the Wichita State campus.

Hunter Mickelson, who played at Arkansas and Kansas in college, scored the game ending winner with a layup set up by great passing in transition.

Brandon Wood, formerly of Michigan State and Valparaiso, led Team Arkansas with 16 points. Mickelson and Dustin Thomas, who played for both Arkansas and Colorado, followed with 13 points each. Former Razorback Adrio Baily scored 12.

Former Golden Lion Shaun Doss Jr., who recently signed to play professionally overseas in Finland, came off the bench. He contributed 5 points, four rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes.

The teams traded the lead in a tight first quarter, but Doss hit a jumper in the final minute to put Team Arkansas ahead 16-14. Ram Up, a team of primarily Colorado State alumni, never led again.

Team Arkansas pulled away by dominating the second quarter 20-9. Ram Up played better in the second half, outscoring Team Arkansas 22-20 in the third quarter, but Team Arkansas’ lead was never in any true danger.

Team Arkansas returns to action 6 p.m. Friday against Purple & Black, a Kansas State alumni team.