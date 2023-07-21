Five winning principles

"When you go to war and see before you vast numbers of horses and chariots, an army far greater than yours, don't be frightened! The Lord your God is with you..." Deuteronomy 20:1-15.

Ever find yourself shaking in your boots because your challenges were so great? Your victory couldn't be envisioned because you had magnified the problem so big that fear took an emotional fight-or-flight moment in your heart.

As I thought about the question, I remembered a time long ago when I worked in the refinery business. I was given a job assignment that required skills that I had long forgotten. In this business, it's important to have schematic flow diagrams of all the valves, tanks, pumps, piping, and any other equipment used to produce petroleum product. In case something goes wrong, it's important to know how to shut off gas lines and isolate flammable material.

However, on this occasion, I was surprised when my supervisor sent me, a rookie, on an assignment to sketch a two-block refinery. And, without help, for God's sake!

As I stood in that refinery, I felt like a Deuteronomy 20:1 attack was underway. Sweat was flowing profusely. My heart was racing. Fear froze me in time and space. For 10 minutes I recall two continuous thoughts looping in my head.

"Can I do this? Where do I start?"

With no one there to save me, I waved the white towel in the face of fear and said you've won. I give up. I'm your hostage.

But as the panic started to settle down, I realized that I had another option: Fight! With no one around to hear my cries, I responded by calling upon the name of God.

Immediately He responded. No audible response was heard, just His calming was felt. His Spirit motivated me to create a plan to uproot worry, anxiety, panic, or any other false imaginations planting itself within my mind.

I called it "a plan of knowing" that I wasn't in this by myself. God was there. He would fight for me. And, I believed it.

My battle resembled the warfare-principles that Moses gave the Israelites. The first sentence set the tone of engagement. It says, "When you go to war and see before you vast numbers of horses and chariots, an army far greater than yours, don't be frightened! The Lord your God is with you."

In the Deuteronomy story, Joshua would soon succeed Moses as the new leader. Instructions outlining how to fight were essential to this Israelite rookie facing a new assignment. And, I feel it contains principles that we can still use today.

PRINCIPLE 1: CHANGE YOUR THOUGHT PROCESS.

I think the battle starts in the mind. Calm down that part of you that focuses on the problem. Do anything you can to disrupt negative thinking. Try thinking about your previous success stories or even someone else's. Dispelling the negative will allow you to hear God more clearly.

In my case, I prayed out loud for God's presence. It was probably more like shouting, but nevertheless, I reminded myself that I served a mighty God. Deuteronomy: 20:3-4, "Don't lose your courage [heart] or be afraid. Don't panic or be frightened [in dread], because the Lord your God goes with you..."

PRINCIPLE 2: ENCOURAGEMENT.

Encouragement was one of the first things the priest did prior to battle. Before the officers gave the rules of engagement; before the warriors charged into battle; a priest would stand before the Israeli army; and say, "Listen, Israel! Today you are going into battle against your enemies. Don't lose your courage or be afraid. Don't panic or be frightened, because the Lord your God goes with you, to fight for you against your enemies and to save you."

Can't you imagine the voice of fear telling a new Israelite recruit before battle, God won't help you. Do you recognize that voice? I recognized it while standing in that refinery preparing for a defensive attack against him. With one deep breath and a prayer of dependency on God, I got started in spite of the odds.

PRINCIPLE 3: WHEN YOU ARE AFRAID AND NEED HELP, ASK FOR IT.

In the refinery, I asked God for help, but I also encourage you to reach out to others, when applicable. There's no shame in acknowledging that the situation is really difficult or even beyond your abilities.

In the absence of help, fear has the potential to generate even greater fear that paralyzes. Maybe that's why the officers in Deuteronomy 20:8 excused those that were afraid.

PRINCIPLE 4: SEEK PEACE.

If it's at all possible, try to reconcile your differences and find workable options. Be considerate of the people you are engaging with. Use your words mindfully. Don't destroy everything in your path that may be beneficial to your future (i.e., relationships, promotion opportunities, family, etc.). Speak with kindness. If their reaction to your peaceful efforts is abnormal, it may be tied to something unrelated to the situation. So, pause. Allow time for them to ponder their response overnight.

PRINCIPLE 5: ARE YOUR BATTLES OUTSIDE THE PROMISE LAND OR INSIDE, FIGURATIVELY SPEAKING? Deuteronomy20:10-18.

Fighting in territories that God had not given his people required them to have a different set of battlefield rules than when they will be fighting in the land of promise, Canaan. Outside the promise land a truce was offered first. Since the Israelites simply wanted to pass through the land, their presence was transient and impermanent. But if the enemy provoked a fight during their transition, then the Israelites were prepared to engage. As the African American saying goes, "don't start nothing, won't be nothing."

In a real-life transient scenario that is short lived, God still requires you to be prepared. Work hard. Gain the necessary career skills. Be on time. Just remember that you are not supposed to become too comfortable with what belongs to someone else. God has something better for you that is overflowing with milk and honey.

But on the day that you enter into the promise land be prepared to take possession of your blessing.

We also should seek the promises of God that are not limited to our own desires. Let us pursue love. Feed the hungry! Help those in trouble! Then our light will shine out from the darkness, and the darkness around us shall be as bright as day.

Brenette Wilder, formerly of Altheimer, Ark., is a blogger at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com and author of Netted Together, https://nettedtogether.org.

